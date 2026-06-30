Ukraine Issues New Warning in Letter to the IMO for Ships Aiding Russia

Ukraine is responding to Russia’s allegations of “terrorism” after strikes on commercial shipping in a new letter to the IMO, which issued a veiled warning to shipping. Ukraine asked the IMO to circulate the letter, which calls for member states to issue a warning to shipping and specifically ships calling at the closed Black Sea ports in the occupied areas of Ukraine and exporting oil and other petroleum products.

The letter coming from Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine, Oleksiy Kuleba, spells out the recent attacks and the increasing pace of attacks coming from Russia against shipping. He asserts that the lack of respect for international law and the critical role the shadow fleet plays in funding Russia’s aggression.

Citing the role played by the shadow fleet and ships removing materials from the occupied areas of Ukraine, Kuleba asserts they are “sustaining a sector of the economy” and directly contributing to the continuation of the war. He writes, “legitimate questions arise as to whether the activities of such vessels can be regarded solely as ordinary commercial operations, separate from support for the military efforts of the Russian Federation.”

Kuleba writes that the recent attacks constitute further evidence of “the Russian Federation’s blatant disregard for fundamental principles of international humanitarian law.”

Since the start of 2026, he calculates that Russia has attacked 59 commercial vessels. The letter details that after five vessels were hit in January and five in March, the pace has accelerated with 24 in April, 14 in May, and 11 so far in June. Since the start of the war, the letter highlights the damage or partial destruction of 967 port infrastructure facilities, damage to 206 merchant vessels, and casualties among 264 civilians.

Among the recent attacks was the strike on the Panama-flagged Victress on June 22. It started a significant fire, killing the cook aboard the ship and rendering the vessel unseaworthy. The vessel was carrying steel products from Turkey and bound for Chornomorsk when it was struck. The following day, a bulker named Helga was struck inbound to Chornomorsk to export 25,000 tonnes of corn.

Ukraine is also highlighting strikes by Russia, destroying two SAR boats in the Black Sea. It also states that six other vessels have been damaged.

Ukraine seeks to warn seafarers, shipowners, shipping companies, vessel operators, and crewing agencies that calls at the closed ports are a violation of Ukrainian law and international efforts. It says Ukraine remains committed to the principles of freedom of navigation while warning about the unlawful removal of resources from the occupied territories and closed ports.

Ukraine has launched a new 40-day offensive, and this year has increased its attacks on the Russian energy infrastructure. It has repeatedly hit oil terminals and refineries.

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The Financial Times, reporting on the letter, calls it a “move that could broaden the justification” for Ukraine striking shadow fleet tankers. Ukraine, by the Financial Times’ calculation, has struck at least a dozen ships in the past year.

Ukraine also increased its efforts at seizing vessels it says have been illegally calling at the occupied ports and exporting resources. In the past, it stopped a few small ships that it charged with these violations while they were on the Danube. Recently, it also sought the aid of the Israeli legal system to stop a large bulker loaded with grain, and was successful in getting the Swedes to seize a small cargo ship also accused of these violations.

