Ukraine Asks Sweden and Israel to Detain Ships with “Stolen Grain”



In its latest attempt to escalate its economic war against Russia, Ukraine is asking foreign countries to detain vessels carrying grain from the occupied areas of Ukraine, which it considers stolen assets. It issued requests to Sweden and Israel to detain vessels as an expansion of efforts that Ukraine has undertaken in its ports in the past.

The Swedish Prosecutor’s Office confirmed in a brief statement that it seized a small cargo ship named Caffa (4,337 dwt) that it had been detaining since March 8. The prosecutor’s statement did not name Ukraine, instead saying the action was in response to a request for legal assistance from “another state.” Ukrainian prosecutors later confirmed they had made the request to Sweden.

The Caffa was boarded by Swedish forces in March while it was underway and detained on the suspicion that it was operating under a false flag. The Swedish Transport Agency later issued a detention order due to deficiencies found in safety and other equipment aboard the ship, and it remains held off Trellerborg, Sweden, while efforts are underway to resolve those issues.

Sweden had also arrested the Russian master of the Caffa, charging that he had presented false papers to the authorities. The captain, however, was released a week ago, with prosecutors saying it was not possible to prove the captain knowingly presented the false papers.

“I have decided to seize the vessel in order to have the court examine whether the vessel can be handed over to the other state,” said State Prosecutor Håkan Larsson. When Sweden first announced the detention of the ship, they noted it was under sanctions from Ukraine and thought it might have been loaded with grain. They later clarified the ship was empty and bound for Russia, but had transported grain in the past.

Ukraine launched similar requests to Israel this week, also calling for Israel to turn away Russian shipments of grain. Ukraine went as far as summoning the Israeli ambassador, and it turned into a political back-and-forth issue.

It started with a Russian-flagged bulker, Abinsk, that was heading to Haifa. Ukraine asserted it had warned Israel on March 23, calling into question the importation of the grain. According to reports, the ship was permitted to unload between April 12 and 14, and Ukraine responded by issuing an arrest warrant and asking for Israeli assistance. The ship, however, was permitted to sail, with Israel saying Ukraine had not provided detailed information.

It is growing into a larger dispute as the Israeli newspaper Haaretz published an investigation alleging that at least 30 cargoes had been transported by Russia from the occupied areas to Israel. Another Panama-flagged ship, Panormitis, was due to arrive in Haifa this week, also loaded with a grain shipment.

On Thursday, the Israel Grain Importers Association issued a statement saying, “The Russian supplier of the wheat shipment will be required to find an alternative destination for its discharge.” It reported that one of its members had decided to refuse the shipment, and the vessel was spotted sailing away from Israel instead of docking in Haifa.

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Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, wrote online, “This demonstrates that Ukraine’s legal and diplomatic actions have been effective. This is also a clear signal to all other vessels, captains, operators, insurers, and governments: do not buy stolen Ukrainian grain. Do not become part of this crime.”

Ukraine is vowing to continue to ramp up international sanctions measures against Russia’s shadow grain fleet. It follows the aggressive move in the past few weeks against the Russian oil export industry, with attacks on refineries, storage facilities, pipelines, and terminals.

