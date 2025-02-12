U.S. Navy Jet Crashes in San Diego Bay

On Wednesday, a U.S. Navy electronic-warfare aircraft crashed into San Diego Bay, prompting a rapid search and rescue response.

At about 1015 hours, an E/A-18G Growler electronic attack jet went down just off Shelter Island Drive in Point Loma, San Diego. The aircrew ejected safely before impact, and they were rescued swiftly by a nearby fishing boat. A boat crew from Customs and Border Protection soon arrived to transfer them to shore for medical evaluation. Units from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and Port of San Diego Harbor Police also responded to the scene.

The jet was returning to Air Station North Island after a routine training mission, the Navy told local media. Both pilots were in stable condition, and were transported to a nearby university hospital.

The jet went down just offshore, averting possible civilian casualties or damage to buildings, and the Navy has deployed spill-response assets to the scene to contain any pollutants. Salvage efforts to begin to recover the wreckage are under way; the Navy goes to great lengths to retrieve downed fighters (and any sensitive technology) from the bottom.