U.S. Coast Guard Prepares for Back-to-Back Storms on the Gulf Coast

By The Maritime Executive 08-23-2020 03:56:07

The Coast Guard is adjusting port conditions, pre-staging response assets, and urging safety precautions in the Gulf Coast region due to a forecast of two tropical systems expected to impact the Gulf Coast this week.

Tropical Storm Marco is expected to make landfall Monday afternoon and Tropical Storm Laura is expected to make landfall Thursday. Monitor your local weather services to stay updated on any potential changes.

"We highly encourage people to stay off the water, be prepared and stay informed,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Amelia Chutchins, District Eight command center. “We haven't seen two storms in the gulf in about 60 years and they are both expected to make landfall this week, as of right now. Our crews are doing everything they can to prepare and are pre-staging response assets to be able respond to emergencies as rapidly and safely as possible once the storms pass.”

