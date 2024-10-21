Two Veterans of USS Eisenhower's Red Sea Campaign Killed in Crash

Two EA/18 Growler crewmembers who went down in a crash near Mt. Rainier, Washington last Tuesday have been confirmed dead, the U.S. Navy announced. Both had flown missions over Yemen to strike Houthi militant positions during the long deployment of the carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The Navy's EA/18 Growler is an essential component of the service's suppression of enemy air defenses (SEAD) capability, a challenging but essential part of offensive strike operations. The plane's electronic warfare suite confuses or jams the tracking radars of enemy surface-to-air missile batteries, allows fighters to penetrate hostile airspace, and identifies targets for attack. Eisenhower's air wing carried out multiple missions over Yemen without suffering any casualties.

The deceased were named as aviator Lt. Serena Wileman and flight officer Lt. Cmdr. Lyndsay Evans, both 31. Evans joined the Navy as an enlisted servicemember in 2010 and became a commissioned officer in 2014 after graduating from UCLA. She had served in the Navy's electronic attack warfare community since at least 2017, and was a highly respected tactics instructor. Wiseman had joined the squadron in November 2022, and both had deployed aboard USS Eisenhower for the carrier's seven-month mission in the Red Sea.

The wreck of their aircraft was discovered Wednesday near Pear Butte, a rugged escarpment east of Mount Rainier. Assisted by local law enforcement and the Army’s 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), Navy search and rescue teams found the wreckage on a steep, forested mountainside at an elevation of about 6,000 feet. The area is inaccessible by vehicle.

On Sunday, the Navy confirmed that both pilots were deceased, and the effort transitioned to a recovery mission.

"Our priority right now is taking care of the families of our fallen aviators, and ensuring the well-being of our Sailors and the Growler community. We are grateful for the ongoing teamwork to safely recover the deceased," said Cmdr. Timothy Warburton, commanding officer of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130.

According to Navy veterans' groups, the two pilots were likely flying a low-level training route that passes the crash location. The route - known as VR1355 - gives pilots practice flying below the radar between high mountain ridges.