Two U.S. Ports Add New STS Cranes to Boost Competitiveness

Two ports in the U.S. are enhancing their competitiveness by investing in new ship to shore cranes, which will improve operational efficiency, advance environmental goals and push growth. Jacksonville Port Authority (Jaxport) in Florida and California’s Port of Oakland have both made big strides with new infrastructure for business growth.

Jaxport reports that two new 50-gauge ship-to-shore container cranes have started operations at its Blount Island marine terminal, a move that significantly expands cargo-handling capabilities at the facility. Installed at a cost of $93 million, including $53 million in state funding, the cranes are designed to serve larger vessels and can reach up to 19 containers across a ship’s deck. They also have the ability to move an average of 33 containers per hour and a lift capacity of up to 65 long tonnes, with heavy-lift capability of up to 75 long tonnes for oversized, non-containerized cargo.

While the two cranes have already started moving containers, a third crane is currently being commissioned at the Talleyrand marine terminal. Featuring a 100-foot lift height and with the ability to reach across 17 containers wide, the crane is expected to be operational in the middle of the year.

Jaxport, which is Florida’s leading container port by volume and one of America's top vehicle-handling ports, says the cranes are central for enhancing energy efficiency and reducing emissions. This emanates from the fact that they feature regenerative power systems that consume energy during container lifts and capture electricity when lowering them.

The seaport that contributed $44 billion in annual economic impact is investing in the new cranes to boost container throughput that has only increased marginally in recent years from 1.2 million TEU in 2022 to 1.3 million in 2024.

“As cargo volumes grow, it’s essential that we continue investing in the equipment needed to serve our customers efficiently,” said Eric Green, Jaxport CEO.

Port of Oakland, on its part, has seen the arrival of two new electric container cranes that will be erected at its TraPac terminal and are expected to commence service in May this year. The new Liebherr cranes, which were manufactured in Ireland, mark the first time European-built ship-to-shore cranes have been deployed on the U.S. West Coast.

The two cranes, which will stand more than 440 feet tall, are the first of four new cranes planned for the TraPac terminal, and the remaining two are scheduled to arrive later this year.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

The cranes, which will allow TraPac to handle large container ships more efficiently, are seen as critical in driving growth at Oakland port, where container volume has been stuck at 2-2 .5 million TEU per year over the past decade.

“These new cranes represent an important investment in the future of the terminal,” said Cameron Thorpe, TraPac CEO. “They improve efficiency today while helping move the port toward a greener future.”