Two More Tankers Attacked in the Strait of Hormuz

Two tankers were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz overnight Thursday, according to UKMTO and UAE state oil company Adnoc. It was the latest round of strikes instigated by Iran in an attempt to reinforce Iranian control of the strait, and the latest in a long string of attempts to halt Adnoc's shipping operations.

At about 1550 hours UTC, military authorities in the region informed UKMTO that a tanker was hit in the strait during an outbound transit. The vessel sustained only minor damage, and the crewmembers were unharmed.

In a later statement, the UAE foreign ministry said that two vessels - not one - had been attacked during transits of the Strait of Hormuz. The ministry said that the strikes were a "flagrant violation" of a UNSC resolution affirming freedom of navigation, and called Iran's repeated ship attacks "a tool of economic coercion or blackmail" and an "act of piracy." The ministry pointed to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps - the hardline, ascendant military faction with growing influence over Iranian policy - as the responsible party.

The ministry also reiterated its call for full and unconditional reopening of the strait to all navigation.

Maritime security consultancy Vanguard Tech identified the vessels as the Navig8 Messi and the Tarif, and said that they were hit by drones. No injuries were reported, and both vessels continued on their voyages under their own power, Vanguard said.

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Adnoc has been at the forefront of efforts to circumvent Iran's "Persian Gulf Strait Authority" system for the control of Hormuz. The IRGC claims that Iran has a sovereign right to control traffic on the waterway, and has repeatedly attacked vessels that attempt to use a neutral, southern route through Omani waters. To get its oil to market without requiring foreign-flag shipping to transit this hazardous waterway, Adnoc has set up a shuttle system with its own tankers to run crude out past the Musandam Peninsula and then transfer it to chartered vessels at an anchorage off Fujairah. Recent reporting confirms that Adnoc has been using this system to move Iraqi crude to market as well, providing a conveyor belt for regional production in addition to its own.

This has put Adnoc's tankers squarely in the sights of the IRGC, and the vessels have been attacked regularly. Thursday's strikes mark the 17th and 18th times that its tonnage has been struck since the start of the conflict.