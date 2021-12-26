The Top Ten News Stories of 2021
Between the cruise shutdown, the grounding of a giant boxship in the Suez Canal and the uneasy situation in the South China Sea, 2021 was a banner year for news. The grounding of the Ever Given was far and away the most captivating story of the year, attracting about 400,000 page views over the span of 23 articles - about six percent of TME's total readership for 2021. As the cruise industry came to a halt, a substantial number of beloved classics went onto the beach for demolition, bringing back memories of cruising in an earlier era. Rescues, fires, sinkings and other breaking news rounded out the top-ten, and we invite you to have a look back over the full list of the year's biggest events (below).
Thank you for visiting The Maritime Executive for your news in these rapidly-changing times. Best wishes for the new year, and we're looking forward to providing you with the latest happenings and perspectives throughout 2022.