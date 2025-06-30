U.S. Navy is Using AI to Plan Out Drone Swarm Operations

Drones are already playing a key role in combat at sea, as seen in the Black Sea and in the recent Red Sea crisis. Leading navies are investing in drone technology in all domains, and are learning how to orchestrate drone capabilities to work together to maximum effect. In the U.S., Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) is using AI to plan out the actions of unmanned air, surface and subsurface assets all at once.

NAWCAD's newly-developed Optimized Cross Domain Swarm Sensing (OCDSS) software system helps Navy operational planners set up unmanned swarms for success. The new program simulates different combinations of aerial, surface and subsurface drones and sensors to achieve various mission objectives. The software was trialed at the NSWC Port Hueneme Coastal Trident exercise last year.

“OCDSS quickly runs thousands of simulations to predict how different unmanned systems might perform together,” said NAWCAD Mechanical Engineer Raymond Koehler, OCDSS’ lead software developer. "OCDSS levels-up how unmanned systems are used in a wide range of missions, and we’re ready to scale this autonomy to operational teams or test programs across the Navy and Marine Corps."

For his contributions to swarm autonomy, Koehler won an "emergent engineer" award from the Assistant Secretary of the Navy in 2025, and his team won a command-level award for the same project.

The technology could find application in the Navy's new push towards unmanned systems at sea. It would dovetail with procurement efforts aimed at large numbers of hulls, like the Defense Innovation Unit's Production-Ready, Inexpensive, Maritime Expeditionary (PRIME) Small Unmanned Surface Vehicle program, which aims to deliver attritable small craft that could chase down a target vessel.

The PRIME project goes beyond current state-of-the-art in drone boat operations. Ukraine's drone boats can attack targets at long range and high speed, but only with a human operator in control by satellite uplink. DIU wants to develop an unmanned surface vessel system that can "operate in cohesive groups and execute complex autonomous behaviors that adapt to the dynamic, evasive movements of the pursued vessel" on its own, even if the remote connection to a manned control center is lost. A software-driven "collaborative intercept capability" is a stated goal.