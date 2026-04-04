Sweden Charges Two in Oil Pollution Case as Shadow Tanker is Investigated



Swedish prosecutors reported that they have now filed charges against two of the crewmembers aboard a shadow fleet tanker related to an oil pollution incident in the Swedish EEZ. At the same time, the Swedish Coast reports it continues to investigate the seaworthiness of the product tanker Flora 1, which was detained on April 3.

The shadow fleet tanker, which has had a series of names and flags, is sanctioned by the EU, UK, and others for its role in the Russian energy sector. The ship was outbound from Russia, declaring it was bound for Brazil, when the Swedish Coast Guard identified it as a suspect in a Baltic oil slick reported to be stretching eight miles in the Swedish EEZ.

The tanker was directed to anchor off Ystad, Sweden, and was boarded by the authorities for an investigation. The Swedish Coast Guard reported it had discovered “various uncertainties.”

The Coast Guard received a search warrant, which it told local media would permit it to enter areas of the ship. Questions have been raised about the seaworthiness of the tanker, which was built in 2005, as well as the legitimacy of its flag registry. The Coast Guard is working to verify the vessel’s claim to be registered in Sierra Leone.

The product tanker has 24 crewmembers aboard, who, according to the Coast Guard, are of various Asian nationalities. Databases list the ship as owned by Chinese interests in Hong Kong.

The Coast Guard was planning to begin searching the vessel and interviewing the crew on Saturday afternoon.

Prosecutors explained they were limited by international treaties over what they could do regarding the oil spill because it was in the EEZ, not closer to Swedish territorial waters. However, they reported that two crewmembers have been questioned and charged on suspicion of violating the Act on Measures to Combat Pollution from Ships. They are not being detained and are not under arrest.

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A spokesperson for the Coast Guard told the Swedish Herald that they would continue to detain the tanker as long as they had a “legal basis” for the action.

Sweden continues to detain two other ships linked to Russia under the authority of the Swedish Transport Agency. Both ships were cited for deficiencies during inspections and are required to correct the issues before they can sail. Prosecutors have also arrested the captains from each of the ships on charges that they presented false information to the police during the investigation. The flag registry of both ships is believed to be false. Sweden will also require proof of flag registry and insurance before the ships will be permitted to sail.

