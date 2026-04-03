Sweden Detains Third Shadow Fleet Vessel in a Month



Swedish authorities on Friday morning, April 3, detained a shadow fleet tanker on suspicion that the vessel caused an oil spill in the Swedish EEZ. After identifying the product tanker Flora 1 (50,921 dwt) as a suspect in the oil spill, Swedish authorities reported they had discovered “various uncertainties” about the vessel, including its flag status, and noted that it is on the sanctions lists of both the United Kingdom and the European Union, as well as others.

The vessel came under suspicion after the Swedish Coast Guard detected an oil slick on Thursday, stretching at least 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) in the Baltic. Swedish prosecutors later said they suspect it is at least 2,000 liters (or as much as 113 barrels), but it is not expected to reach the Swedish coast.

A Coast Guard surveillance aircraft detected the spill east of Gotland. The Flora 1 was quickly identified as the suspect and directed on Friday morning to anchor south of Ystad. Swedish authorities are noting that this is the first time they have been able to trace an oil discharge to a vessel subject to sanctions.

Oil spill detected in the Baltic (Swedish Coast Guard)

The Floria 1, built in 2005, is reporting it is sailing under the flag of Sierra Leone, although some databases list its registry as Cameroon. The Swedish authorities are saying the ship’s flag status is unclear and under investigation. The ownership is also unclear, although Equasis reports it is owned by Chinese interests in Hong Kong after a series of ownership changes since 2023. The name of the ship changed three times in 2025, and since 2023, it has been listed as having reported registry in St. Kitts and Nevis, Gabon, Panama, Djibouti, Palau, Benin (false), and Sierra Leone, according to the data in Equasis.

The tanker was associated with the Indian company Gatik Ship Management and reported to have made at least one ship-to-ship transfer at the end of 2024 after loading Russian oil at Ust-Luga. The UK sanctioned the tanker in February 2025 and the EU in July 2025. The ship underwent Port State inspections twice in 2024, with a long list of deficiencies and a two-week detention in the UK. Then in 2025, it was cited in India for 14 deficiencies, including workplace safety and documentation.

The ship departed Primorsk on March 31 and was declaring Santos, Brazil, as its destination on its AIS transmission. The Swedish Police and prosecutors are leading the investigation. One crewmember (likely the master) is reported to be being questioned among the 24 crew on board.

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“We act when we detect emissions. This is a result of our enhanced maritime surveillance that we are conducting as a result of the deteriorating security situation in the Baltic Sea region,” said Daniel Stenling, Deputy Head of Operations at the Coast Guard. “If there is a suspicious vessel, we intervene. Shipping should know that we maintain order at sea and are acting to increase maritime safety.”

Earlier in March, Swedish authorities detained a general cargo ship, Caffa, reporting it was sailing under a false flag, and a week later, the Sea Owl 1, a product tanker inbound toward Russia, was also detained for operating under a false flag. The masters of both vessels have been arrested on charges that they presented false documents to the Swedish authorities. Both ships remain under detention and will not be released until they can prove legitimate registries and insurance and pass a Port State inspection.