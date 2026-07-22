South Korea Confirms Detaining Vessel Smuggling for North Korea

South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to the media on Wednesday, July 22, that it has been detaining a small bulk cargo vessel on charges of violating North Korean export sanctions. The vessel has been at the South Korean port of Pyeongtaek since March as part of an ongoing investigation.

It is the first time in more than two years that South Korea has acted against a vessel accused of violating the sanctions on North Korea. In March 2024, a small cargo vessel was detained, but most of the actions came years earlier.

Ten countries issued a joint statement in May 2026 calling for increased actions to enforce the sanctions. South Korea was joined by the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, Canada, France, Germany, and Italy in a call for a new crackdown on vessels violating the sanctions. It cited a report from the Open Source Center, which detailed actions by five vessels, as well as evidence submitted to the UN Security Council in December 2025 detailing the actions of seven vessels.

The small cargo ship currently calling itself Prada (17,400 dwt) was among those in the Open Source report, which detailed its loading of coal and iron ore on several occasions in North Korea. Reports from South Korea indicate the vessel was spotted in February in the Yellow Sea and was making port calls in China. It has frequently manipulated its AIS transmissions with reports of frequent visits to North Korea, Russia, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia. It is unclear why it docked in South Korea on March 21.

A government minister confirmed the vessel has been under investigation and was detained after it arrived at Pyeongtaek. The reports indicated the government found evidence that the vessel had engaged in prohibited activities, without providing further details.

The Open Source Center documents with satellite images the port calls in Nampo, North Korea, by the vessel in 2024. It was operating under the name Sophia.

Currently, it claims a registry in Tanzania, and Equasis lists the vessel as managed from Hong Kong and owned by a shell company under the name of Zhongxiang Shipping, registered in the Marshall Islands. The ship operated registered in China until 2020, then falsely claimed a flag in Guyana in 2025.

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The vessel is listed in Equasis as having been cited for 65 deficiencies in November 2025 during a Port State inspection in Russia. It cleared the issues over a six-day period. Before that, in November 2024, Chinese officials cited the vessel for 20 deficiencies.

The seven nations urged the prompt listing of the seven vessels for sanctions based on the data submitted to the UN Security Council.

