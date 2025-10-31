Shipping Face Stark Reality as Seafarers' Happiness Plunges

The Mission to Seafarers released its latest edition of the Seafarers Happiness Index, and it shows that after a period of encouraging improvement earlier this year, perception of working and living conditions at sea has taken a turn for the worse. With most indicators that define the lives of seafarers on a decline, the index shows that the average happiness level has plunged to 7.05 out of 10 in the third quarter of 2025. This is a sharp decline from 7.54 in the previous quarter.

The quarterly survey offers a stark reality check to the shipping industry, which has yet again been reminded that seafarers continue to be disgruntled by deep-rooted challenges that undermine morale, safety, and retention across the global fleet. Apart from digital connectivity, every other aspect of life at sea, cutting across wages, health, training, food quality, to workload management, is deteriorating.

For the industry that is grappling with a worsening recruitment crisis, the index shows that professional development opportunities recorded the steepest drop during the quarter. With the training happiness level dropping to 6.99 from 7.75, the industry is being warned that seafarers feel disgruntled with compliance-driven learning that often replaces genuine mentorship and skills transfer.

Seafarers are also raising frustrations due to wages, which they highlight remain stagnant despite increasing responsibilities, inflation, and the demanding nature of seagoing life. On health and exercise, they contend that operational pressures are increasingly compromising their ability to maintain their physical fitness and overall health. While the quality and quantity of food are a major issue, seafarers are also raising dissatisfaction with shore leave. They reported limited opportunities to go ashore, with operational pressures and commercial considerations continuing to override welfare needs.

According to the report, one area that should be of significant concern to the shipping industry is crew interactions. While historically it has been the most resilient and highest-scoring area, relations among crewmembers are breaking they report, evidenced by a score of 7.68 down from 8.12 in the previous quarter.

During the quarter, seafarers also reported that manning levels are too low, while administrative tasks have increased dramatically, and fatigue management remains a major unresolved issue. For the period, the only positive was in the area of digital connectivity, an indication that investments by operators to offer reliable internet access are delivering the desired results. Disparities, however, exist between vessels, with some crews enjoying robust connections while others still struggle with high costs and limited data.

Notably, the survey shows crews working aboard containerships are the happiest, followed by those aboard bulk carriers and cruise ships. Those working on offshore, RoRo vessels, and ferries are the least happy.

“These results are a clear warning sign,” said Ben Bailey, The Mission to Seafarers Director of Program. “Seafarers are telling us that mounting operational pressures, growing administrative burdens, and ongoing crew shortages are taking a serious toll on their well-being across the globe.”

He added that without meaningful actions to address the systemic challenges, the maritime sector risks deepening its recruitment and retention crisis. The report warns that the issues could also have far-reaching consequences in terms of safety, sustainability, and the stability of global trade.

The full Seafarers Happiness Index report is available online.

