Shadow Fleet Tanker Appears to Spill Oil off Coast of Oman

A Russian "shadow fleet" tanker that reported an explosion a month ago appears to have spilled a substantial quantity of oil at a position off the coast of Oman, likely polluting an environmentally sensitive area. Based on evidence from remote sensing, and reports of the vessel's location and identity, it is possible that the tanker may be aground.

The voyage in question began in the Black Sea. In May, the 160,000 dwt Suezmax Caroline Bezengi departed the Russian port of Novorossiysk, bound for India in laden condition. On June 8, while transiting off the southern coast of Oman, her crew broadcast a VHF call and reported that they had experienced a suspected bomb attack. Her AIS signal disappeared three days later and has not been revived since.

Video footage obtained by Reuters appears to show that Caroline Bezengi remains just off al-Qibliyyah, an island about 25 nm to the south of Sharbithat, Oman. Satellite imaging taken by the EU's Sentinel-2 system appears to show an oil slick accumulating on the southern side of the island, confirmed to Reuters by three separate experts in remote sensing and pollution assessment.

Visual and short-wave infrared (SWIR) sensing with Sentinel-2 data shows that a large ship is located about 300 yards off the rocky headland at the southwestern point of al-Qibliyyah. The vessel's heading and position appear to have remained unchanged from at least June 23 through July 18. It measures roughly 280 meters long by 50-60 meters wide, equivalent to Caroline Bezengi's dimensions.

Taken together, the vessel's lack of movement; the charted foul water around the headland; the proximity to shore; and the recent evidence of a spill all suggest that the vessel may be in contact with the bottom.

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Oman's security and environmental agencies have not responded to Reuters' request for comment. The status of the crew is unknown.

The aging 2001-built Caroline Bezengi (ez name Amoroza, Aurora Borealis, IMO 9224439) is owned and operated by a firm in Shanghai. She has the typical hallmarks of a shadow fleet ship: a history of trade with Russia, a false flag registration, a withdrawn IACS class certification, and a past management history with Russian state shipowner Sovcomflot. Her original name (until 2020) was SCF Altai.