Search for Missing Maintenance Worker After Fire on Submarine at Hyundai



A rescue effort was underway at the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea, after one worker was reported missing during a fire on a submarine undergoing maintenance. Late reports said the body of a woman in her 60s who was working as a cleaner for a subcontractor had been located, but it is in an inaccessible area of the submarine.

The fire started midday on Thursday, April 9, on the Hong Beom-do, a Type 214 submarine, which was in the yard undergoing maintenance. There were 47 workers aboard, and they were ordered to evacuate the submarine. More than 50 firefighters and 31 pieces of equipment responded, and the fire was brought under control after about one hour and extinguished about 30 minutes later.

A report by ChosunBiz says the fire was thought to have started in the submarine’s battery room. It says that electrical switches had melted, and they were attempting to vent the smoke from the submarine. The report said there was a fear of short circuits or additional fires, and smoke had briefly interrupted the search for the missing worker.

According to the reports, the body of the worker has been located below the first floor living quarters, but it is in a narrow space. Teams are saying they can barely get a single person into the space. Officials are saying it is expected to take considerable time to reach the area because it is such a confined area.

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The Hong Beom-do is a 65-meter (213-foot) submarine with a displacement of 1,800 tons. It was built by Hyundai and commissioned in 2018. The vessel was undergoing maintenance as part of a plan that will eventually enhance the combat system of the vessel.

Authorities said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

