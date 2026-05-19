Med-Mooring Dispute Interrupts Cargo Deliveries to U.S. Virgin Islands

Med-mooring is standard practice in some parts of the world (notably the Greek ferry sector), but the U.S. Coast Guard has banned two vessels from using this system on a narrow waterway in San Juan - potentially disrupting freight deliveries to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The small cargo vessels Water Spirit 2 and Admiral Pride operate regular cargo routes from the regional transshipment hub of San Juan to neighboring islands, including Tortola, St. Croix, St. Thomas, Anguilla and St. Martin. Both are stern-loading with ro/ro ramps, and on a typical day in San Juan, one or both could often be found Med-moored at Pier 10, just off Av. Manuel Fernández Juncos.

In the Coast Guard's view, the mooring arrangement is problematic: the distance between the cement terminal on the other side of the channel and Pier 10 is narrow, and even smaller if a cargo ship is berthed on the south side. The two coastal freighters' practice of dropping anchor in the channel and then mooring with bow facing out narrows it further. Full-size cruise ships have to make a tight turn into that gap and then navigate through it to reach the San Juan Cruise Port Terminal.

Accordingly, on April 30, the Coast Guard banned both Water Spirit 2 and Admiral Pride from the harbor until they can "moor in accordance with well-established industry standards without impacting the safe navigation" of other ships. Noncompliance with the order could cost their operators up to about $120,000 per day in civil fines; Sector San Juan CO Capt.?Luis J. Rodriguez suggested that the vessels should find another place to moor. "It is critical for commercial, military, and recreational traffic to have?equitable?and safe access to the federal navigable waterways in the?bay.?While urban development has displaced some cargo operations, facilities still exist?to accommodate these vital supply vessels," Rodriguez said in a statement.

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So far, an alternative berthing arrangement has not been found, and stakeholders in the USVI are becoming concerned about the impact on Water Spirit 2's regular delivery schedule. The Virgin Islands Port Authority said Friday that the suspension would "affect residents and local businesses that rely on these services," and noted that it does not have jurisdiction over San Juan's harbor.

On Monday, USVI Governor Albert Bryan Jr. said that he would be meeting with the Coast Guard and asking for a temporary waiver that would allow the two freighters to keep running while their operators seek an alternative berth location. "We have to recognize the real-world impact this decision could have on the people of the Virgin Islands. This route moves food, refrigerated goods, vehicles, appliances, construction materials, industrial parts and household items that our residents and businesses rely on," he said in a statement. "This is exactly the kind of bread-and-butter issue that government has to stay on top of." He warned that shutting down the two small ships' operations would affect grocery stores, contractors and USVI residents, and said that he was looking forward to a meeting with USCG officials.