Scenic Group Unveils Plans for Third Ultra-Luxury Expedition Yacht

Scenic Group, a luxury tour and cruise operator, unveiled its plans for its third ultra-luxury cruise ship yacht for its Scenic Discover Yacht fleet. The company reports work is already underway on the vessel, and in a unique operation the company supervises the construction of its ships with its in-house shipbuilding division at MKM Yachts in Croatia.

The company was originally forced into construction management when the shipyard it was working with in Croatia experienced financial troubles. Scenic assembled a team and managed the completion of the cruise ship, Scenic Eclipse (17,545 gross tons) which finally entered service in 2019. Founder and Chairman Glen Moroney described the ship as an adaptation of a luxury yacht for polar cruising and expeditions. It famously features helicopters for the passengers and a small submersible. She was followed by Scenic Eclipse II in 2023.

Construction on the new ship began with steel cutting in February and a keel laying in May. The company says it is firmly on schedule for delivery at the end of 2027 and will enter service in April 2028. Named Scenic Ikon, the new ship is larger than the first two sister ships. She will be 26,500 gross tons and 672 feet (205 meters) in length. She will have 135 suites, all with private verandas, and accommodate 270 passengers. The first two cruise ships accommodate 228 passengers, limited to 200 passengers while in Antarctica.

Scenic highlights that the ship was developed from more than three years of experience with the first ships and is being purpose-built for a unique combination of polar regions and warm water destinations. Its hull will be rated Polar Code 6 with an Ice Class 1A and it will have a versatile design. It will also be equipped with two Airbus helicopters, a custom-designed Triton AVA submersible, Zodiacs, and Fassmer tenders.

On aboard, passengers will find 15 dining venues as well as lounges and entertain spaces. The ship will also feature a 1,700 square meter two-level spa.

The maiden voyage is scheduled to sail from Venice, Italy. The ship will cruise in the Mediterranean, Aegean, and Egypt before making its way to the Cape Verde Islands, Dakar, and then Antarctica, The Falkland Islands, and the Chilean Fjords.

Scenic in addition to its land tours also operates a second cruise brand, Emerald Cruises & Tours. This line operates river cruises and has two 100-passenger luxury ocean yachts. It is building three next generation 128-passenger yacht cruise ships in Vietnam due to launch between 2026 and 2028.

