Scandlines Retires “Old Lady of the Baltic” for Recycling

Danish ferry operator Scandlines retired the oldest vessel in its fleet, the Kronprins Frederik, which had become a well-known fixture on the Baltic. The ferry made its last run heading to a recycling yard after 45 years of service.

"These have been some very moving days for us and not least for everyone who serves and has served on board M/F Kronprins Frederik,” said Michael Guldmann Petersen, COO of the Scandines. “Several of the crew members have worked on the ferry for several years. It is sad in every way to have to say goodbye to the ship, which has served us well and reliably for many years and provided many wonderful moments at sea.” He noted, however, "The ferry is an old lady who has been at sea for 45 years.”

She had started her life operated by DSB (Danske Statsbaner), the Danish railway company for service on the Nyborg - Korsør route. Along with two sister ships, Dronning Ingrid and Prins Joachim, she carried both passengers and rail cars across a vital route in Denmark. The service continued for more than 15 years but was made obsolete, replaced with the opening of the Great Belt Bridge.

The Kronprins Frederik, however, survived, and after a reconstruction, the 16,000 gross ton ferry in 1998 began her new life carrying passengers and cars between Gedser (Denmark) and Rostock (Germany). She continued on this run, including after an engine replacement in 2004.

Already considered an old lady, she left the route in 2016, first being held in reserve and then rebuilt to be used primarily for freight service on the Rødby - Puttgarden route, as well as continuing as a reserve ferry for the Gedser - Rostock route.

Kronprins Frederik and her replacement Blue Whale (Scandlines)

The retirement of the vessel was coordinated with the launch of Scandlines newest vessel, the Baltic Whale, which is unique as one of the world’s largest battery-powered ferries. Outfitted with a 10 MWk battery system, the 148-meter (485-foot) ferry can transport 66 freight units (1,200 lane meters) and a maximum of 140 passengers on the 45-minute crossing while entirely on battery power. It recharges in less than 20 minutes at each port. As an electric ferry, it also reduces noise and underwater noise levels, making it one of the greenest vessels in service today.

Scandlines highlights that the new ship is bringing additional capabilities to one of its most important routes. It can transport dangerous products, including batteries, which permits the company to load more freight on the vessel. It was able to increase freight capacity by 27 percent on the route and also free up capacity for cars and passengers on its other ferries.

The older ferry was laid up in March, but the company reports it had listed the M/F Kronprins Frederik for sale for some time with a view to continued operation. Unfortunately, Scandlines says, it had not been able to find interested buyers. Therefore, the ship was transferred to Smedegaarde, which specializes in the dismantling and recycling of ships.

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Kronprins Frederik set sail from the Puttgarden ferry port for the last time on July 25. The final journey was down “memory lane,” the company said, taking her via the Great Belt under the bridge, before the ship set course around Skagen and on to its terminus in the Port of Esbjerg, where it arrived on July 27.

While it marked the end for one of the vessels, both of her sisters remain active. The Prins Joachim was sold by Scandlines in 2016, and after changing owners a few times, it operates as the Morocco Star. Dronning Ingrid was sold in 1999 and, since 2000, has been running as the hospital ship African Mercy.