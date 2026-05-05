Sang Yi Leaves MARAD to Become President and CEO of Port Trade Group AAPA

Sang Yi, a naval reserve officer with a merchant mariner’s license who had been at the leadership of the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) for the past 11 months, was named, effective immediately, the new president and chief executive officer of the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA). Yi will lead the port association’s work to advance policies that support modern, safe, efficient, and competitive ports at a time when the U.S. maritime industry remains under pressure and looks to the promises of the Trump administration to revitalize the industry.

Yi had been named Acting Maritime Administrator for MARAD in June 2025 as the Trump administration moved through a series of nominees to lead the administration. He remained in the role until Stephen Carmell was confirmed in December 2025 as the new administration. Yi transitioned into the role of Deputy Administrator of MARAD and has been a visible presence for the administration.

“After 20+ years of federal service, I’m honored to lead the American Association of Port Authorities as my first job outside of government,” writes Yi in a posting on social media announcing his new position. “Our ports are vital gateways that advance America’s competitiveness, and it’s a critical time for the maritime industry. Investment in America’s ports has never been more crucial. Looking forward to representing the ports and companies that are the backbone of the supply chain and serve our national security and economic interests!”

Before joining MARAD in June 2025, Yi spent nearly 15 years leading congressional oversight and investigations for three committees in the U.S. House of Representatives. Prior to his congressional career, he served in the intelligence community. He started his public service career as a councilman in Fairfax, Virginia.

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“Through his extensive experience in both the Executive and Legislative Branches of government, Sang is a proven leader who understands the critical role ports play in driving economic vitality and safeguarding national security,” said Chett Chiasson, Chairman of the AAPA Board of Directors and Port Fourchon Executive Director. AAPA reports that it represents more than 130 public port authorities in the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

The announcement said the board appointed him to his new role at AAPA effective May 4. Yi is a graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, where he received his commission as an officer in the Navy Reserve and a Third Mate Unlimited license. Yi holds an M.A. in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College, and a J.D. from the George Washington University Law School.

