Salvors Due to Reach Burning Tanker Sounion in the Red Sea

EUNAVFOR Aspides provided a brief update on the situation in the Red Sea with the burning tanker Sounion and new photos of the vessel. While some reports have warned the fires could be spreading and that the vessel was leaking oil, the latest images show the situation appears stable with the tanker remaining at anchor in the Red Sea and no large release of oil.

The EU’s defensive operation however cautions that several fires continue to burn on the vessel’s main deck. The report states the vessel remains anchored without drifting, and there are no visible signs of an oil spill.

Late last week in a report to the IMO, Greece said satellite images from August 29 appeared to show a potential oil spill of about 2.2 nautical miles in length in the location near the ship. It was unclear if it was coming from the crude oil cargo, from the fires set by the Houthis, or the damage to the engine room of the vessel from the earlier attacks.

Aspides confirmed today, September 2, the reports that a private salvage operation is “about to start.” Most details are being kept confidential due to security concerns, but Aspides said it has been asked to provide security for the tugs heading to the tanker. Previously, the U.S. Pentagon said it was aware of threats against the tugs hired for an earlier salvage effort, but late last week the Houthis said they would not interfere with the current effort.

Officials in Greece are saying today that three warships, including frigates and destroyers from Greece, France, and Italy assigned to Aspides are now being positioned near the Sounion. They will defend the tugs as they begin the salvage operation. Speculation has said an ordinance team will also need to sweep the tanker to look for any additional explosives from the Houthi which set off charges on the vessel more than a week ago.

Boskalis told the Dutch press last week that it had received a request for assistance in the salvage. The group said it has the capabilities but emphasized the security concerns before it would become involved. Speculation is that they may assist with offloading the tanker after it is towed from the Red Sea. Greece confirmed it was in contact with Saudi Arabia with unconfirmed reports that Saudi Arabia will oversee the removal of the nearly one million barrels of crude from the ship.

Delta Tankers of Greece which operates the Sounion is responsible for organizing the salvage operation. Due to security concerns, the company has not made public statements but has thanked EUNAVFOR Aspides for its cooperation and support.

The tow is expected to take several days due to the condition of the vessel and safety concerns. The destination remains confidential also due to safety concerns.

