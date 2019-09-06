Sailing Program for the Disabled Visits 15 U.S. Ports

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-06 15:33:09

The Impossible Dream, a 60-foot catamaran offering sail outings for people with disabilities, is making a 4,000-mile voyage with stops at 15 ports along the U.S. East Coast.



Since departing on May 29 from Miami, the vessel has stopped at nine ports and taken over 1,000-plus people sailing. At each stop, sailing outings are offered to people with disabilities, mobility impairments, life-changing illnesses and their families at no cost.

Over the course of the voyage, the Impossible Dream has also welcomed disabled guest crew to live and work onboard for longer periods of time. The guest crew help with the operation of the vessel, cooking, maintenance, promotion and connecting with the vessel’s day-sail guests.



The Impossible Dream will be at ONE°15 Brooklyn Marina in New York until September 11. Scheduled sailings from Brooklyn will include programs for organizations like Disability Arts NYC, the Adler Aphasia Center, Wheeling Forward, United Spinal NYC Chapter and BIGVISION.



ONE°15 Brooklyn Marina recently installed a new wave attenuation system comprised of deep-draft steel barges, creating one of the calmest basins on the New York Harbor. One of the reasons ONE°15 Brooklyn Marina worked with government agencies to bring the wave climate down was to build the only ADA-accessible marina in the New York City environs, opening the harbor to the wideset group of water enthusiasts possible - including users of its Community Dock, which welcomes non-profit watersports programs.



ONE°15 Brooklyn Marina Deputy CEO Estelle Lau said in a statement that the partnership with the Impossible Dream is a wonderful way to bring scores of boating enthusiasts to the water – many of whom might not be able to access it otherwise.



“We’re thrilled to offer 10 days of berthing for the Impossible Dream to open the waterways to both disabled and able sailors,” Lau said. “We have been hosting the Impossible Dream throughout our construction [and] are very pleased to offer them our increased amenities this year.”