RINA and SDARI Investigating Methanol and Ammonia Development

(courtesy of RINA) By The Maritime Executive 02-12-2021 05:52:50

A first of its kind design effort is commencing to investigate using both methanol and ammonia starting with a tanker and expanding to different types of ships. The goal of the project is to increase the understanding of the application of both fuels within the shipping industry by focusing on developing a ship design capable of being fueled by either ammonia or methanol.

The project will be by the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI) which will undertake the R&D, producing the ship concepts and designs. They are partnering with the classification society RINA.

“Ship designs have come a long way in their efficiency, but to meet targets for reduced emissions we need to look to alternative fuels,” said Giosuè Vezzuto, Executive Vice President Marine at RINA. “A ship specifically designed and optimized for using ammonia and methanol as fuels offers a future proof, environmentally sustainable solution. This is an important milestone within the RINA set of initiatives on innovation and energy transition towards compliance with IMO 2030 and IMO 2050. We are pleased to join forces with SDARI and believe this project will benefit the whole shipping industry, releasing the potential of both ammonia and methanol.”

SDARI will focus on the ship concept development and design while RINA will verify the compliance with the applicable rules, including those for the use of alternative fuels. MAN Energy Solutions, a leader in dual-fuel technology, will also be providing support to the project.

“We encourage industry-wide partnerships for decarbonizing the marine market,” said Brian Østergaard Sørensen, Vice President and Head of R&D, Two-Stroke Business at MAN Energy Solutions Copenhagen. “While two-stroke engine technology will likely retain its influence within deep-sea shipping for the foreseeable future, ammonia and methanol are fuels with a lot of potential as clean, zero-carbon fuels and with whom we have a lot of experience. We look forward to adding our expertise to the project.”

