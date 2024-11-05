Portuguese Monitoring VLCC Drifting Offshore While Undergoing Repairs



Portuguese authorities are closely monitoring the status of a laden Greek-owned VLCC that lost propulsion a week ago and continues to undergo repairs while drifting offshore. The Navy along with the National Maritime Authority (NMA) report they are observing while issuing statements to reassure the public that there is no immediate danger from the disabled vessel.

The Lisbon Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC Lisboa) reports it was notified on October 29 that the Greek-owned crude oil tanker Nissos Rhenina had lost propulsion and was disabled off the coast near Viana do Castelo in northern Portugal. They report the vessel is carrying 150,000 liters of diesel fuel.

Built in 2019 by Hyundai Heavy Industries the tanker is 1,092 feet (333 meters) in length. The ship which has a crew of 28 aboard was the final leg of a trip from Saudi Arabia due to reach Le Havre, France on October 31. It is managed by Piraeus-based Kyklades Maritime and owned by the Alafouzos family of Greece and their Okeanis Eco Tankers.

The Portuguese Navy responded by sending its patrol boat Antonio Enes to the vessel which was reported to be 24 nautical miles from the coast. They established contact with the tanker and began monitoring its position as well as warning vessels in the area of the danger.

A team of technicians boarded the tanker and on October 30 a towline was established to maintain its position at a safe distance from shore. Repairs are underway, but the Portuguese authorities have been advised the ship is not likely to be back under control and underway until late this week.

Onshore, the mayor of Viana do Castelo Luis Nobre is expressing confidence in NMA’s management of the situation. He told reporters that he had been assured there was no immediate danger to the coast. However, he said they were taking the necessary precautions and remained on alert for any eventualities because it is a complex situation.

The tanker continues to show restricted maneuverability. The anchor handler Boka Forward, managed by ALP and registered in Malta, is standing by to prevent the vessel from approaching the coast while repairs remain underway.

