Port of Rotterdam Plans Terminal to Support Offshore Wind Sector Growth

The Port of Rotterdam Authority announced plans to develop a 45-hectare site in the northwest corner of Maasvlakte dedicated to the needs of the offshore wind sector. It believes the new terminal will be a crucial link in the energy transition, featuring an 835-meter deep-sea quay and capabilities specifically designed for the industry.

With this project, the Port of Rotterdam Authority says that it aims to provide the offshore wind industry with the necessary capacity and stimulate growth in the sector. While countries are moving forward with plans to develop more wind farms in the North Sea in the coming years, Rotterdam officials highlight a lack of port facilities. It says the required port capacity at the right specifications is currently a limiting factor. With the completion of the terminal, the Port Authority is providing the large-scale, high-quality infrastructure that the market demands.

With this new terminal, we are making an important contribution to the necessary capacity for the offshore wind sector,” said Matthijs van Doorn, Vice President Commercial of the Port of Rotterdam Authority. “Due to its direct location on the North Sea, deep draught and existing offshore cluster, the port of Rotterdam is ideally suited for these activities.”

The plans for the new terminal call for providing space for storage, transshipment, assembly, and installation of wind turbine components and foundations. The quays will be prepared for jack-up operations and equipped with heavy-load zones and equipped with a dedicated Roll-on/Roll-off facility.

The port said that this terminal will support the growing demand for offshore wind projects in the North Sea and contribute to the energy and raw materials transition, including future repowering and decommissioning of existing wind farms. In doing so, Rotterdam aims to strengthen its position as Europe’s leading offshore wind hub. The terminal is expected to be operational in mid-2029.

Starting today, November 26, the port authority is inviting participants in the industry to contribute ideas about the design of the terminal and to share their ambitions, needs, and technical knowledge. Following this RFI (Request for Information) phase, the Port Authority will further define the following steps and make the final decision on how the terminal is to be operated. The comment period will close on January 8, 2026, and the next steps will be announced in March.



