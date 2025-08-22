Port of Auckland Gets Greenlight for Expansion Under New Fast-Track Regime

The Port of Auckland in New Zealand is finally set to embark on major infrastructure expansion projects aimed at enhancing its competitiveness. It is proceeding after getting a government greenlight under a new law designed to cut red tape in the approval process for huge infrastructure and development projects.

Under the Fast-track Approvals Act, Auckland’s wharf expansion project has become the first mega project to be granted consent. The greenlight now allows New Zealand’s main import terminal to proceed with the implementation of the Bledisloe North and Fergusson North projects, as well as the construction of a cruise passenger terminal and other upgrades.

The consent was granted by an expert panel set up under the Act, which was introduced in Parliament in March last year and enacted in record speed as part of the coalition government’s plan for its first 100 days in office. The Act, which received Royal Assent in December and became effective in February, establishes a permanent fast-track regime that makes it easier and quicker for large projects to gain approvals. The decision came just 66 working days after the panel was convened.

“The Act helps cut through the tangle of red and green tape and the jumble of approvals processes that have, until now, held New Zealand back from much-needed economic growth,” said Chris Bishop, New Zealand Infrastructure Minister.

Having become the first to get approval under the act, the Port of Auckland will, starting next month, embark on implementing key projects that are critical to future growth. The Bledisloe and Fergusson wharves expansion forms the core of the projects that will not only allow berthing of larger containerships but also make Auckland a hub for cruise shipping.

The Bledisloe North wharf project will include a new reinforced concrete-piled wharf at the terminal, giving it enough depth for large cruise ships and RoRos. For Fergusson North, the project involves a wharf extension that will enable the port to handle 10,000 TEU ships in the future. Currently, the port can only handle ships with a 5,000 TEU maximum capacity.

Auckland has termed the projects as once-in-a-generation infrastructure that is needed to serve the city for decades to come, not only by making the port “big ship capable” but also by providing long-term fit-for-purpose infrastructure. In February, the port that is owned by the Auckland Council revealed it intends to invest NZ$120 to NZ$150 million (US$70 to $88 million) over the next three to four years in infrastructure expansion.

“The Bledisloe North wharf extensions will enable larger cruise ships to berth, and increase New Zealand’s importing and exporting capacity,” said Bishop. The project will deliver lasting economic benefits by boosting the efficiency of a critical part of Auckland’s economy and supporting long-term growth.

Auckland’s infrastructure investments come when the port, the second largest after Port of Tauranga, is recording growth in container throughput to hit the 900,000 TEU mark in 2024.

The Auckland project was among a total of 149 projects on the fast-track list, with others involved in mining, power, and residential development, among others, being under consideration.

