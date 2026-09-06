Polished Up and After R&R, Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is Underway

USS Abraham Lincoln and the carrier strike group got underway on Sunday morning, September 6, after the brief R&R stop in Thailand. It gave the sailors and Marines R&R time while the carrier also got some much-needed maintenance, and it conducted what was reported to be the first visit to Thailand in 14 years for the U.S. carrier.

The five-day port call from September 2 to 6 drew global attention after the carrier’s extended time at sea and involvement in the war against Iran. Commander of Carrier Strike Group 3, Rear Admiral Robert E. Loughran, said the arrival in Laem Chabang provided a “well-deserved opportunity” for R&R. He said, “What this strike group has accomplished is truly historic.”

The U.S. Navy worked with Thai officials to arrange for many of the sailors and Marines to be bussed to the resort area of Pattaya, which is about 93 miles southeast of Bangkok. Roads between the port and resort area were secured for the length of the port call. The mayor of Pattaya, Poramase Ngampiches, told the media the Americans spent as much as $3 million during their visit, with reports highlighting shopping for souvenirs and visiting tourist sites after their long time at sea. Media reports said controls were imposed on Thailand’s sex industry and efforts to maintain order in bars and other establishments.

The Pattaya police chief, Anek Srathongyoo, told the French news agency AFP that there had been no arrests and the port visit proceeded without incident. He said the police had broken up one drunken altercation between two sailors on the first day, and the Navy reportedly immediately sent them back to the carrier.

The visit was much appreciated as it came during Thailand’s low season for tourism. In addition to the spending by the sailors, reports said the carrier replenished basic supplies during the port call, and contractors were brought in to spruce up the carrier’s exterior. Observers were surprised by the external appearance when Abraham Lincoln arrived in Thailand on September 2. Much of it appears to have been algae and other dirt from the extended period at sea in the warm climate of the Gulf region. It was washed off by the contractors, and the carrier left port looking more presentable.

?????????????????? USS Abraham Lincoln departs Thailand for home — closing a record 286-day deployment, and a quietly tense one



The nuclear carrier USS Abraham Lincoln left Laem Chabang, Thailand, on Sunday after a five-day port call — its first full stop in 286 days at sea — and is now… pic.twitter.com/fHZreHWYzd — ????????The Informant (@theinformant_x) September 6, 2026

“We would like to thank the people of Thailand for their incredible hospitality,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Dan Keeler, Abraham Lincoln’s commanding officer. “This port visit to Pattaya was a tremendous opportunity for this crew to recharge and a highlight for the strike group.”

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Other elements of the carrier group went to additional Thai ports. The Arleigh Burke destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. docked in nearby Sriracha. The Ticonderoga class cruiser USS Robert Smalls was in Map Ta Phut.

The Navy reported that the carrier group’s visit was part of ongoing operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation, without commenting on Abraham Lincoln’s destination. It is widely believed the carrier is heading for its homeport in San Diego, with reports suggesting it would arrive in California around the end of the month or early October.