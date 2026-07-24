One of America's Three Icebreakers Suffers "Significant" Breakdown

The medium icebreaker USCGC Healy had a significant engineering casualty during recent operations off the coast of Port Angeles, Washington, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. It is the second time in two years that the ship has had to return to port for serious repairs, and it leaves the Coast Guard with two working icebreakers - one of which is built to a commercial construction standard.

The USCG reports that there were no injuries in the July 13 incident. Tugs have towed Healy back to her homeport in Seattle for an investigation, and she will undergo "major repairs," the service said in a statement.

The Coast Guard did not specify the nature of the casualty, but industry sources have indicated a crankcase explosion in one of her four main engines.

“The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Healy acted with speed and skill in responding to this casualty,” said Admiral Kevin E. Lunday, commandant of the Coast Guard. “While the Coast Guard remains underway and on mission in the Arctic, this casualty underscores the vital importance of President Trump’s vision to rapidly build and deliver a modern icebreaker fleet. . . . The nation needs a highly capable icebreaking fleet operated by the Coast Guard to ensure year-round access to the region."

Healy had just completed a six-month repair period at the Vigor shipyard in Portland, and appears to have been engaged in sea trials or a shakedown cruise at the time of the casualty.

The service outage comes at an inconvenient time, as a four-vessel Chinese research flotilla is currently operating in the Arctic region near Alaska. Such research missions typically have dual civil-military applications, and the Coast Guard has been monitoring the Chinese movements.

Other assets are available, but few in number. USCGC Storis (ex name Aiviq) remains on patrol in the Bering Strait, AIS data shows. The capable but aging USCGC Polar Star, which recently returned from her annual high-intensity mission to Antarctica, is moored at the Vigor shipyard facility in Seattle - a routine destination for her for sustainment and repairs. Vigor repordted earlier this month that the scope of work for Polar Star's repairs is nearing completion. USCGC Munro is deployed in the Arctic to monitor the Chinese fleet.

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Healy's last breakdown occurred in July 2024 while the ship was operating in a remote corner of the Northwest Passage, well above the Arctic Circle. The ship sustained an electrical fire in a transformer, damaging one of the ship’s two main propulsion motors. Healy returned to Seattle under her own power for repairs, and was restored to service in 2025.

In a statement, the Coast Guard said that it is investigating the incident and will provide additional information about the casualty aboard Healy as it becomes available.