One Dead, Three Missing in Tragic Capsizing in San Francisco Bay

The U.S. Coast Guard has called off the search for three people who went missing in the capsizing of a cabin cruiser in San Francisco Bay, a tragedy that started out as an outing for a memorial service.

On Tuesday afternoon at about 1530 hours, the Coast Guard received notification of a "fire" aboard the cabin cruiser Volare, a 49-foot boat operating just off Alcatraz Island. There were 20 adults aboard the vessel, all present for a ceremony to scatter the ashes of a relative.

In circumstances that are under investigation, the vessel capsized suddenly. 16 survivors escaped and were rescued by first responders and good Samaritans.

One deceased passenger was recovered at the scene, later identified as Clifford Joseph Boisa, 79.

Three people remain missing, and may have been trapped inside the vessel's main cabin; one good Samaritan responder who was on scene told local media that passengers who had been caught inside the boat had been banging on the windows as the vessel settled lower in the water.

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The Coast Guard continued the search unto 2030 hours Wednesday, when it called off the effort. "Suspending a search is one of the hardest parts of our job and our condolences are with the families of all involved," Capt. Jarod Toczko (USCG) told the San Francisco Chronicle. "We appreciate the support and dedication from our partner agencies and local mariners who rushed on scene to rescue 20 individuals in distress."

Investigators will be looking to establish the root cause of the capsizing, including the initial - and possibly inaccurate - report of a fire. Toczko said that survivors reported the cabin cruiser getting hit by a large wave shortly before capsizing. Accessing the wreck to examine it fully could be difficult: the vessel sits in 130 feet of water, within reach for technical divers but too deep for an easy refloat attempt. A decision on whether to raise it has not yet been made.