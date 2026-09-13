Nigeria’s Domestic Fleet Goals Progress With Dangote's Expansion Plans

The interest for shipownership in Nigeria is soaring after the government unlocked the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) early this year. In an update last week, Nigeria’s Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola said that the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has so far received 92 applications for the ship subsidy. Of these, 20 have been forwarded to a list of approved lending institutions. Further, one application has been cleared to receive funding.

Oyetola added that to further speed up access, the government has expanded the number of approved banks from five to 12. “The disbursement of the CVFF could help create stronger indigenous fleet, which will in turn stimulate activity in shipyards, maritime logistics and other supporting industries,” said Oyetola.

The update on CVFF access happened at about the same time that the Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote announced his plans for ship acquisitions. Dangote, Africa’s richest person and the owner of refining and cement-making interests in Nigeria, is aiming to build a shipping fleet composed of tankers and dry bulk ships. To finance the vessel orders, Dangote has signaled interest in leveraging CVFF, according to Sada Ladan-Baki, the head of international trade export at Dangote Cement.