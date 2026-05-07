Mystery Deepens Over Explosion and Fire on HMM Vessel as Iran Denies Attack

There is a growing mystery over the cause of the explosion and fire on HMM’s new general cargo ship, HMM Namu, which was reported on Monday. As the vessel was anchored off the UAE port of Umm Al Quwain, reports immediately associated it with new attacks from Iran, but now uncertainties are arising, including suspicions that the fire was the result of a mine explosion.

The ship, which was delivered to HMM at the beginning of the year, is a general cargo vessel. It is 38,314 dwt and is registered in Panama. It has been inside the Persian Gulf since the start of the war. Earlier reports put the vessel at Saudi Arabia’s Dammam Port.

The ship was rocked by a powerful blast in its engine room, followed by a fire late on Monday. The fire burned for hours, but HMM reported by Tuesday that it was extinguished and the 24 crewmembers aboard were safe.

Donald Trump wrote on social media that Iran had “taken some shots” at a South Korean vessel. He called on South Korea to get involved in the efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

UKMTO, however, reported the cause of the fire was “unknown,” while Iran’s Press TV supported the claims that Iran had attacked the ship. It cited the navigation restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s embassy in South Korea, however, released a statement saying Iran “firmly rejects and categorically denies any allegations” regarding its involvement in the incident.

The head of the South Korean maritime union, Jeon Jeong-geun, speaking with reporters on Thursday, offered a new theory. He asserts there is no visible hull damage. His theory is that the ship was hit by a shock wave, possibly from a mine or other explosion, and that affected the engine room’s fuel system and caused the fire. He rejects the suggestion that it was an onboard equipment malfunction.

The report notes that there were warnings of possibly drifting mines, and Iran has said it is not sure of the location of all the mines placed by the IRGC. The UAE had also reported that it came under attack around the same time as the explosion on the ship.

Neighboring ships to the HMM Namu in the anchorage reported a loud blast. As a precaution, those ships repositioned away from the HMM vessel, fearing an external attack.

For its part, the South Korean government is reserving judgment. South Korea’s National Security Adviser is noting that there was no flooding or loss of stability. South Korea dispatched a team of seven to investigate, and they arrived in Dubai this morning, May 7. Included in the team are representatives from the Maritime Safety Tribunal and the Korean Register.

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HMM reports a tug was dispatched to the HMM Namu, which is disabled, and it was reaching the vessel on Thursday morning. They said it would take several hours to attach a tow line to the ship and test the equipment. It will be towed approximately 40 miles to Dubai, where it is expected to arrive on Friday morning, and the ship will be put in a dry dock for an inspection.

An official with South Korea’s Foreign Ministry in Seoul said they first needed to “determine the facts,” and then they would be able to identify the cause. The official said decisions on future responses should come after the investigation.

