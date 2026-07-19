Multiple Crewmembers Killed in Russian Strike on Turkish Bulker



Over the weekend, Russian forces struck a Turkish-owned bulker off the coast of Odesa, killing six crewmembers and leaving four missing, according to the Ukrainian Navy and multiple local reports.

The freighter Golden Leo was operating in waters near Odesa when it was hit by multiple Russian cruise missiles, according to local outlets. The munitions struck the starboard side of the superstructure, and the accommodations block was destroyed by the blast and resulting fire.

Typical of Turkish coasters in high risk Black Sea trade, the Golden Leo is an aging freighter with comparatively low resale value. Built in 1998, she is older than the usual retirement age for a merchant vessel. The vessel appears to have made previous calls to the Odesa region.

Attacks in and around Odesa have picked up in recent days as Russia launches retaliatory strikes on Ukraine's shipping, ports and other infrastructure. 18 people have been killed in the region over the last week.

Russia struck the civilian bulk carrier GOLDEN LEO with three Kh-59/Kh-69 cruise missiles as it left the combat zone carrying grain. The Guinea-Bissau-flagged, Turkish-owned vessel was hit near the starboard side of the superstructure and caught fire. Five people were killed,… pic.twitter.com/ZvxG6IEUpj — NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) July 19, 2026

The Russians just struck two ships off the coast of Odessa, and according to Ukrainian reports, one of them started sinking after being hit by a missile. The fish in the Black Sea will be the only ones eating Ukraine’s grains. pic.twitter.com/teFaiMRLoy — Gabriel (@GabeZZOZZ) July 19, 2026

Ukrainian forces rescue missing crewmember

Overnight Saturday, Ukraine's border guard service conducted a successful search and rescue operation to save a missing crewmember from another bulker that had been attacked by Russian drones.

The freighter Venturo was hit by Russian Geran-4 one-way drones on Friday, damaging the superstructure and setting fire to the bridge. 17 crewmembers were rescued by Ukraine's navy, but one Filipino sailor - the ship's electrician - remained missing. He abandoned ship using the vessel's life raft after the departure of his crewmates, and remained adrift into the following day.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

On Saturday night, the 26th Border Detachment of the State Border Guard Service spotted a small craft using surveillance equipment. The agency launched a patrol boat to search for the boat. In dark of night, and despite the constant threat of renewed Russian drone strikes, the Border Guard patrol crew found the craft - an enclosed motor life boat - and rescued the Venturo's last missing crewmember. Though the survivor had been at sea for a day, he was in good condition and did not need medical attention.



