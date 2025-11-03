MSC Confirms It Will Flag Containerships in the Indian Registery



MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company confirmed the earlier reports that the world’s largest container carrier has committed to reflag vessels into the Indian registry. The move follows CMA CGM and Maersk, which have also moved ships to the Indian flag in response to new regulations and the Indian government’s desire to increase the amount of trade carried on domestic ships.

CEO Soren Toft reports that he gave a commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during India Maritime Week 2025. Toft participated in the Global Maritime CEO Roundtable chaired by the Prime Minister.

“India is a key country for MSC, with continued strong development across shipping, ports, and logistics. As part of the discussions, we also confirmed our commitment to deploy 12 vessels under the Indian flag, strengthening our long-term partnership and support for India’s maritime ambitions,” Toft wrote on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting Soren Toft (MSC)

No details or timing were announced, but the newspaper ETInfra reported the company would be starting with two vessels, which were expected to be transferred in days. The company was setting up an Indian subsidiary for the ships. The others are expected to follow over time. ETInfra writes that the ships will be in a range of 3,000 to 5,000 TEU capacity.

Modi has emphasized that the government was taking steps to enhance all aspects of its maritime industry. In addition to new mechanisms to financially support the construction of ships in India, the government is increasing the cabotage restrictions on the movement of containers between Indian ports. India also has age restrictions on vessels, which the carriers can extend if the ships enter the registry before age 20.

The Indian registry, which had almost no flagged containerships, is suddenly growing rapidly. MSC, ETInfra reports, will become the country’s third-largest private shipowner. CMA CGM was the first to reflag ships, was reported to be poised to complete its fourth transfer in October with ships in the 2,600 TEU range. Maersk last week confirmed it had also reflagged two ships in the 1,800 TEU range. The state-controlled Shipping Corporation of India is also reported to be active in the secondhand market trying to buy containerships.

