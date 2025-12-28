Abandoned Transatlantic Rowboat Rediscovered After Three Years at Sea

The wreck of a rowing boat that a team of U.S. Air Force veterans used in a doomed attempt to cross the Atlantic in 2022 has been found and recovered after being adrift in the high seas for almost three years.

The U.S. team behind the Fight Oar Die (FOD) mission that attempted the 2022 Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge that involved crossing the Atlantic using rowing boats is announcing the wreck of their abandoned vessel has been located in western France.

In December 2022, the team of four veterans embarked on the race as part of efforts to raise awareness for veteran mental health. Using a rowing boat christened Woobie, the team’s mission was to row 3,000 nautical miles from the Canary Islands to Antigua.

The men had left La Gomera in Canary Islands attempting to cross the Atlantic Ocean along with about 30 rowboats in what was termed as the world’s toughest row. The final destination was the island of Antigua in the Caribbean. The boats, each with one to five participants from different countries on board, were taking part in the challenge that was expected to last 45 days.

The mission for the U.S veterans was however doomed 16 days into the challenge, when their boat was capsized by a massive wave and failed to self-right. Despite efforts, the crew were unable to right the vessel, and they abandoned ship into a life raft. The team was rescued by the crew of the bulk carrier Hanze Göteborg after spending 22 hours drifting on the ocean.

After three years adrift in the Atlantic, FOD founder and crewmember Bryant Knight is announcing that the boat has been recovered. The boat was found after a commercial fishing vessel contacted the Marine Rescue Coordination Center in Western France after spotting a ‘ghost ship’. A recovery team was dispatched, and Woobie was towed to Port La Rochelle. Plans are underway to bring the boat back home to Mobile, Alabama next year.

“Woobie has been adrift in the Atlantic for almost three years since her abandonment, and maybe she will help provide us answers to that stormy night in December so that we may better understand and help improve the sport of ocean rowing,” said Knight.

Organized by the Atlantic Campaigns SL since 2012, the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge is an annual ocean rowing race across the Atlantic - a grueling voyage with a charitable fundraising goal.