Maersk Becomes Second Major Container Carrier to Reflag Ships in India



Maersk has followed the lead set by CMA CGM and reflagged to containerships into the Indian register, according to reports in the local media. It follows the company’s statements earlier in the year about its plans to invest up to $5 billion in India to realize opportunities in the growing economy.

The official announcement of the reflagging is expected next week as India Maritime Week kicks off, but the media reports one vessel was reflagged last week and the second earlier this week. The Maersk Vilnius (29,145 dwt), built in 2009 in China, has a capacity of 1,810 TEU and is currently sailing to China, the Philippines, and South Korea. She was transferred into the Indian registry and classed in India as of October 13. The second ship, transferred on October 21, is Maersk Vigo (23,338 dwt), built in 2010 in China. She was acquired by Maersk in 2022 and has a capacity of 1,710 TEU. She is currently operating between India, China, and the Philippines. Both ships had been registered in Singapore.

In February 2025, Maersk named one of its new dual-fuel methanol containerships in India to emphasize the importance the company placed on the Indian market. At the time, Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc detailed the investment plans that included a focus on logistics and the inland operations of the company. Maersk also formed a relationship with Cochin Shipyard for future repairs and potentially the construction of ships in India.

The media reports indicate that Maersk has selected the first ships for repairs at the Indian shipyard, but it is waiting owing to capacity constraints at the yard, due to ongoing work. Currently, Cochin can only accommodate containerships up to a capacity of 7,000 TEU at its berths and 4,000 TEU in its dry docks. The first repair assignments are expected to be for wet dock overhauls.

CMA CGM became the first major container carrier to reflag a ship to India in April 2025. It has reflagged two additional ships and will complete one more likely next week, tied to Maritime Week. It has also announced its intention to build containerships at the Cochin yard.

It was reported last week that MSC Mediterranean Shipping is also considering registering containerships in India. The media reports expect a possible announcement also next week.

The carriers are responding to the Indian government’s drive to expand its domestic shipping and shipbuilding industries. The country is making changes to its cabotage regulations, which will make it more desirable to have ships registered in India, and the government is launching financial programs to encourage investment in Indian shipping.

The news outlet ETInfra reports that India only had three containerships operated by Shipping Corporation of India before the current moves. The government has expressed concern over the fact that only between 5 and 7 percent of the country’s exports move on Indian shipping. They report the country is spending as much as $75 billion annually to move goods on foreign ships.

The Shipping Corporation, ETInfra reports, has made four attempts to purchase secondhand vessels over the past two years. The latest, they write, is looking for two vessels in the 12,000 to 18,000 TEU range. The secondhand market, however, has been very tight with carriers such as MSC and CMA CGM snapping up available vessels.

The Indian government has stated its goal is to move as much as 40 percent of exports in the future on Indian flagged ships. The move is also good for employment, as Indian regulations require Indian crews. CMA CGM has reportedly already hired over 1,000 Indian seafarers and plans to hire an additional 500 in 2026.

