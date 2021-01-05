Meyer Werft Invests in Zero Emissions Tech for Cruise Ships

Odyssey of the Seas floats out of the building hall at Meyer Werft Papenburg, November 28 (Meyer Werft) By Ankur Kundu 01-04-2021 12:37:00

One of the oldest shipyards still in service, German cruise ship builder Meyer Werft will attain 226 years later this January. Throughout its history, the shipyard has played an important role in making important changes to ship design, and its work has influenced the shipbuilding community at large.

To cement its position in the post-COVID era as a pioneer of modern shipbuilding, the company has been working on a range of new eco-friendly technological solutions for cruise ships. “Intensive research is being carried out on fuel cell technology and other technical innovations on passenger ships to pave the way for emission-free cruise ships,” the firm said in a recent release.

The year 2020 hit the cruise and cruise shipbuilding industries hard. Despite restrictions throughout the year, Meyer Werft was still able to deliver two ships - the newly built Iona for P&O Cruises and the Spirit of Adventure for Saga Cruises, the former in September and the latter in October.

“Our extended order book allows us to position ourselves for the future. We must seize this opportunity. This year, our entire team, together with our many partners, showed the motivation with which we implement our projects despite all the challenges,” said Thomas Weigend, Managing Director of Meyer Werft.

To keep the company afloat even during the pandemic and hereafter, several measures were undertaken, including an investment freeze, an extensive savings package, a reduction of temporary employees, and the German policy of short-time work, as well as a significant reduction in the number of contractor staff.

Meyer Werft also negotiated with cruise companies to extend existing orders, which deterred order cancellations and prevented layoffs.