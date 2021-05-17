Ankur Kundu

Ankur Kundu is a trainee marine engineer at India's well-known Marine Engineering and Research Institute (MERI) as well as a freelance maritime journalist. His areas of expertise include geopolitics, international relations and marine technology, and he reports daily on maritime developments in and around the Indian subcontinent. He may be reached on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/ankur-kundu-36293b178 and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/lad_prog?s=08.

pindad

Indonesia Tests "Tank Boat" Patrol Vessel for Island Defense

Published May 17, 2021 5:36 PM by Ankur Kundu

Posted in: Shipping

On April 28, an Indonesian consortium led by state-owned defense corporation PT Pindad launched a prototype of the locally built &...

cma cgm

MSC Charters 11 LNG-Fueled Container Ships from EPS

Published May 17, 2021 5:25 PM by Ankur Kundu

Posted in: Shipping

While some shipping companies, including Maersk, have rejected LNG as the fuel to decrease the carbon footprint of the shipping in...

ashdod port

Two Israeli Ports Closed After Rocket Attacks

Published May 16, 2021 9:16 PM by Ankur Kundu

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

The renewed conflict between the Israeli military and Palestinian militants has spilled over into the maritime sector. The Israeli...

HMM Ships Medical Supplies to India for $1 Per Container

Published May 16, 2021 1:56 PM by Ankur Kundu

Posted in: Shipping

With India fighting a deadly second wave of Covid-19, South Korean shipping line HMM has announced that it will charge $1 for each...

openaire

Built-in Social Distancing at London's Float-In Cinema

Published May 15, 2021 7:35 PM by Ankur Kundu

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

After a very popular debut last September, the UK&rsquo;s only float-in cinema is back, bringing waterborne, COVID-safe entertainm...

Royal Caribbean Resumes Recruiting Indian Crewmembers

Published May 11, 2021 10:58 PM by Ankur Kundu

Posted in: Cruise Ships

Michael Bayley, the president,and CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., announced through a Facebook post that the company will res...

RF emissions

Satellite Startup Tracks Ships' Radars and Radios From Space

Published May 7, 2021 2:46 PM by Ankur Kundu

Posted in: Shipping

Virginia-based startup HawkEye 360 has come up with a unique idea to bolster maritime domain awareness. The firm uses a constellat...

New Wave of COVID Cases Hampers South Asia's Shipbreakers

Published May 7, 2021 2:25 PM by Ankur Kundu

Posted in: Shipping

India has experienced severe shortages of purified oxygen due to its ongoing second wave of COVID infections, and this has drastic...

mundra port

India's Ports Work to Keep Supply Chain Running Amidst Major Outbreak

Published May 7, 2021 2:09 PM by Ankur Kundu

Posted in: Ports

Indian ports are making every effort to keep the country&#39;s supply chain intact in the face of rising COVID-19 cases, and both...

indian navy

Indian Navy Sends Seven Warships to Import Oxygen for COVID Relief

Published May 4, 2021 10:33 PM by Ankur Kundu

Posted in: Shipping

Amidst India&#39;s second wave of COVID outbreak showing no signs of slowing down, the Indian Navy has launched &quot;Operation Sa...

