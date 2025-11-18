Mexican National Charged for Death of Migrants in Capsizing off San Diego

The skipper of the small boat that capsized off Imperial Beach, California last Friday has been charged in connection with the casualty, according to prosecutors. The capsizing resulted in at least four deaths, and other passengers may have been lost at sea.

Mexican national David Alfonso Barrera, 37, has been charged with smuggling resulting in death and smuggling immigrants for financial gain. He was detained on Saturday in connection with the case.

According to survivors, the boat departed Rosarito, Mexico on Friday night and headed north for the maritime boundary line. The boat had engine trouble, but Barrera decided to keep going, despite objections from some of the others on board, according to prosecutors. The boat capsized when it was approaching Imperial Beach, putting the occupants into the water. Four bodies were recovered, five people were rescued, and a large-scale search operation was mounted to look for any further survivors.

In interviews with U.S. authorities, Barrera reportedly denied that he was the captain and said that it was another individual, who was not among the nine identified occupants of the boat (deceased or surviving).

"This event underscores the very real danger and consequences of crossing the border illegally," said San Diego Sector Chief Border Patrol Agent Justin De La Torre. "The decision of this smuggling organization to carelessly risk the lives of everyone involved is truly inexcusable. We will ensure full accountability for anyone who chooses to violate our Nation’s laws."

The charge of smuggling in aliens resulting in death is a capital offense, punishable by life in prison or the death penalty.