Matson Takes Delivery Of First Kanaloa Class Con-Ro

By The Maritime Executive 12-27-2019 05:45:09

U.S. shipping company Matson has taken delivery of its newest vessel, the largest combination container / roll-on, roll-off (conro) ship ever built in the U.S. from General Dynamics NASSCO.

Christened Lurline, the new ship is the first of two Kanaloa Class vessels being built at a total cost of approximately $500 million for the pair, and the third of four new vessels that Matson is putting into service between 2018 and 2020.

Lurline will make her maiden voyage to Hawaii next month, departing Oakland and Long Beach on January 9 and January 11, respectively, and arriving in Honolulu on January 15.

The 870-foot-long, 3,500 TEU vessel provides the capability to transport containers, automobiles, trailers and rolling stock. She has a beam of 114 feet and a deep draft of 38 feet. She is one of Matson's fastest vessels, with a top speed of 23 knots. Both new Kanaloa Class vessels will have an enclosed garage with room for approximately 500 vehicles, plus ample space for rolling stock and breakbulk cargo.

NASSCO partnered with DSEC for the ship design that incorporates LNG-capable main and auxiliary engines, compliant with Tier III emission requirements.

The two ships will replace three diesel powered vessels in active service, which will be moved to reserve status. With delivery of the Kanaloa Class ships, along with its two new Aloha Class ships, Matson will have completed the renewal of its Hawaii fleet, allowing it to retire its seven older steamship vessels that will no longer comply with environmental regulations in 2020 without substantial modification.

The first Kanaloa class vessel will be the sixth Matson vessel to bear the name, Lurline. The original Lurline was Capt. William Matson’s second vessel, a brigantine built by Matthew Turner, Shipbuilder of Benicia, California in 1887. Named by sugar tycoon, Claus Spreckels, the vessel made her first sailing from San Francisco to Hawaii on June 16, 1887.

The second Kanaloa Class vessel for Matson is currently under construction at NASSCO’s San Diego shipyard with delivery expected in the third quarter of 2020.