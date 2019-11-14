Mammoet and Port of Coeymans Join Forces for Offshore Wind

A previous heavy lift project at Port of Coeymans (Mammoet)

Heavy-lift company Mammoet has signed an agreement with the Port of Coeymans Marine Terminal to support expected business growth from New York State's heavy commitment to offshore wind development. The collaboration allows Mammoet access to the port’s 400-acre marine terminal on the Hudson River, 100 miles north of New York City.



Over the years, Mammoet has developed a relationship with the Port of Coeymans for local projects, like the Willis Avenue Bridge replacement and the roll-on/roll-off movement of preassembled industrial modules. With the agreement, Mammoet can offer storage options, load in and load out options, local barge supply, assistance with offshore wind endeavors and local projects.

A Mammoet 660-ton capacity crawler crane is stationed on-site to provide heavy lift services inside the port, and auxiliary equipment for staging and storage is also available onsite. The port is “happy to have a reputable company such as Mammoet as a tenant, increasing the Port of Coeymans’ credibility to be a premier project facility," said Stephen Kelly, Port of Coeymans' president of business development.



The State of New York is ramping up for upcoming offshore wind projects in the area and is investing in upgrades to the Port of Coeymans’ facilities and infrastructure. These projects will require offshore wind components to be manufactured and transported through the Hudson River region.



The partnership could expand to other locations in the future. The site's owner, Carver Companies, also owns port facilities in Charleston, SC, Brayton Point, MA and Port Manatee, FL. In addition, Mammoet has similar partnerships with the Port of Freeport, Texas and Theodore Industrial Port near Mobile, Alabama.