LPG Carrier on Fire and Drifting off Yemen Issues Distress Call



A Cameroon-flagged LPG carrier issued a distress call Saturday morning, October 18, while sailing near Yemen, but the cause of an explosion and fire is unclear. EUNAVFOR Aspides is coordinating a search and rescue operation using a Greek frigate and French air assets in the region.

The vessel reported an explosion and fire while it was approximately 130 miles southeast of Aden. Aspides is saying that approximately 15 percent of the vessel is involved in the fire, and the ship is now abandoned and drifting. They are calling it an accident while the UK Maritime Trade Operations UKMTO) which monitors the region reports that it received information from the shipping company’s security officer that the vessel was hit by a projectile.

The vessel is being identified as the LPG tanker Falcon (30,761 dwt). Built in 1994, the vessel is reported to be owned by an Indian company. United Against a Nuclear Iran (UANI) says the vessel has carried Iranian products in the past. The AIS signal shows it is currently sailing from Khor Al Zubair, Iraq, to Djibouti. Ambrey, however, reports the vessel as having sailed from Oman. TankerTrakers.com also reports it is a false AIS signal that the vessel loaded in Iran and was likely actually bound for Yemen.

The vessel has a spotty inspection record with 13 deficiencies reported in January 2025 during a port state inspection in Turkey. The ship was detained due to a hole in its hull and corroded ventilation pipes, along with citations for safety and welfare issues. Indian authorities in August 2023 cited the vessel for 17 deficiencies also including safety, cargo handling, and corrosion.

The crew of 26, consisting of one Ukrainian and 25 Indians, abandoned the ship. Aspides reports the Greek frigate HS Spetsai was dispatched and was launching an “air asset” along with a French “air asset” from France’s Indian Ocean command for a search and rescue operation. Two passing vessels, Meda and AK Carl, have taken aboard 24 of the crewmembers. One crewmember is reportedly still aboard the burning vessel, and one person is reported as missing. The rescued crewmembers are being transported to Djibouti.

The position of the ship in the Gulf of Aden raised immediate suspicion of an attack by the Houthi militants, but Ambrey reported the ship has no known association with Israel. Responding to the widespread media coverage, the Houthis issued a statement denying any involvement with the explosion on the ship incident. The group is currently mourning the death of one of their senior commanders, Mohammed Abd Al-Karim Al-Ghamari, who, it says, succumbed to injuries from an attack by Israel. The IDF, however, reports he was killed on August 28 along with several associates. The Houthis' last attack on a merchant ship took place on September 29 in the same region of the Gulf of Aden. The group has not commented since the Gaza peace accord this week.

Aspides is warning vessels in the region and says it continues to monitor and coordinate the rescue efforts. Additional details will be provided when they are available.

