Leaking Chemical Cargo Blamed for Fire and Poisoning Killing Two Crew

An Indonesian cargo ship burst into flames on Monday in a devastating fire. The authorities now suspect it was the result of a chemical leak from its cargo that also resulted in severe chemical poisoning for two crewmembers and the captain.

A deck cargo ship, Legenda Nusantara699, was built in 2019 and used to ferry cargo between islands in Indonesia. It was 699 dwt and 78 meters (256 feet).

The reports did not identify the chemical cargo loaded in Jakarta along with other heavy equipment. The ship had gotten underway bound for Morowall in the Southeast Sulawesi region.

Reports of a fire came in about 0100 on August 31, and the pictures show the vessel engulfed in a massive fireball. The ship had 13 crewmembers aboard, and they were transferred to another vessel, KBR Benua Dua, a cement and cargo carrier, until they could be transferred to the coastal authorities’ patrol boat.

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A 22-year-old crewmember who was an oiler died before they could get him to shore, and a second individual, the 42-year-old second officer, was later declared deceased at a regional hospital. The vessel’s captain, age 42, was also hospitalized. The authorities believe all three were suffering from severe chemical poisoning.

The ship was burnt out. Pictures show it overturned the following morning.