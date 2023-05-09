Largest Containership Docks at JAXPORT Marking Milestone in Expansion

ONE Stork is the largest capacity containership to dock at JAXPORT's Blount Island Marine Terminal (JAXPORT)

The port of Jacksonville, Florida received its largest containership ever today, May 9, marking a key milestone in the multi-year project to expand the port’s capabilities. The arrival of the magenta-colored ship (officials kept saying it’s not pink) caused a stir along the waterfront with many spectators turning out to see the massive vessel make the two-hour transit from the Atlantic Ocean along Jacksonville’s St. Johns River to reach the container terminal.

ONE Stork, operating for Ocean Network Express (ONE) took the title as the largest containership to ever call at Jaxport and transit the St. Johns River. Built in 2018, the five-year-old ship is part of the upsizing of service on ONE’s East Coast route. Measuring 1,194 feet in length and 139,335 dwt, the ONE Stork is on a route bringing her from China and intermediate stocks in Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore and Sri Lanka, with her first North American stop in Halifax, Canada. She proceeded to New York and Savannah before arriving today in Jacksonville and later going to Norfork.

The vessel has a capacity of 14,026 TEU. That surpasses a four-year-old record held by Zim when the vessel Kota Pekarang, 11,923 TEU, visited the port in April 2019. A little over a month earlier, Zim’s Cape Sounio had also set a record when she arrived with a capacity of 11,000 TEU.

ONE Stork is 1,194 feet long with a capacity of 14,026 TEU (JAXPORT)

The arrival of the ONE Stork marked a milestone in the efforts to expand the capabilities of the Northern Florida port. A multi-year project costing $420 million deepened 11 miles of the St. Johns River to a maximum depth of 47 feet to accommodate the massive containerships. ONE Stork was reportedly traveling with a draft of nearly 40 feet when she arrived at the port today for a call expected to last up to 24 hours.

Port officials told the local media that the ship was likely carrying a diverse cargo ranging from furniture to electronics, appliances, and medical equipment. Exports that would go through JAXPORT include forest products, resin, and clay.

ONE Stork is part of a nine-vessel rotation that will be maintaining weekly service through JAXPORT. The route includes a total of 11 ports.

Spectators turned out to see the largest ship to transit the St. Johns River (City of Jacksonville)

The excitement for the ship’s arrival was not dampened by the fact she was three days behind schedule. JAXPORT had originally reported she was due to arrive on Sunday, May 7. Spectators still turned out at points along the river and posted their pictures to social media.

Several additional projects remain in the expansion of the capabilities at JAXPORT. Power lines crossing the river are scheduled to be raised to provide more air clearance. In addition, this summer they are expected to add three new container cranes at the Blount Island terminal.



Spectators lined the river to see the magenta-hulled ship (media reports reminded everyone "It's not pink" (JAXPORT photo)