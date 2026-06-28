Kenya Seeks to Get Rid of a Tanzanian Ship Beached for Six Weeks

Salvors in Kenya are attempting to coordinate efforts to be rid of a Turkish-owned vessel that has been aground near a marine protected park for six weeks. The ship remains high and dry as environmentalists are raising concerns.

The MV Dan (IMO: 8415160), a general cargo ship that sails under the flag of Tanzania, grounded within Kenyan waters off Nyali beach on May 17, igniting concerns that a hull breach or fuel leak could have catastrophic impacts on the marine ecosystem. The vessel grounded after drifting off course while on its way from Tanga, Tanzania.

The Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) has come out to allay fears that the 99-meter (326-foot) vessel owned by SLA Maritime Co. is a danger to the environment. It said in a briefing on June 23 that it has been maintaining close oversight of the situation to ensure the safety of navigation, protection of the marine environment, and the welfare of the crew on board.

Built in 1985, the 4,900-dwt vessel, however, remains firmly aground. According to the authority, a detailed inspection of the vessel has established that its hull integrity remains intact with no evidence of structural failure or leakage.

“Consequently, the likelihood of a pollution incident is currently assessed to be minimal. Nevertheless, precautionary measures remain in place, and the situation continues to be closely monitored,” said Omae Nyarandi, KMA Director General.

He added that the Kenya Coast Guard has been maintaining a round-the-clock security and surveillance of the vessel to ensure the safety of the crew, prevent unauthorized access, and facilitate rapid response should the need arise.

To prevent a major environmental disaster, SLM Maritime, working with Kenyan authorities, is engaging in efforts to refloat the vessel. The operation is expected to be undertaken around July 13, when the salvors intend to take advantage of the next favorable tide period.

KMA highlights that the vessel will be refloated in accordance with maritime and environmental protection requirements. This is because Nyali beach is renowned for its pristine, white-sand shoreline and calm, turquoise waters that transition into a rich, protected marine ecosystem.

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The beach serves as an accessible gateway to the vibrant marine life and coral formations of the adjacent Mombasa Marine National Park and a reserve.

The ship was cited for safety problems in 2025 during an inspection in Slovenia. Among the listed issues were concerns over the safety of navigation and bridge operations. The inspection also cites fire safety issues, problems with the closing devices for the watertight doors, and various shortcomings in its certificates.

