Italian Coast Guard Detains Bulker for Hygiene and Crew Welfare Issues



The Italian Coast Guard and the port of Naples report that a bulker has been detained after its port state inspection due to a long list of concerns. They are citing issues ranging from hygiene in areas of the vessel and issues impacting crew welfare to mechanical and operational issues with the vessel.

The bulker identified as the Tanais Dream (28,600 dwt) arrived in Naples on September 22 from Las Palmas. The vessel, which was built in 2003 and operates under the flag of Belize, is reported to have an all-Russian crew. After arriving in Italy, Guardia Costiera started a standard port state inspection, which media reports said developed into “a long and complex activity” as serious irregularities were identified.

The reports state that the inspection revealed serious hygiene deficiencies in the crew cabins and public spaces on the vessel. They reported the presence of insects in the galley, provision areas, and mess. In addition, the cook is said not to have had the required certifications. The Coast Guard also raised concerns that the vessel did not have sufficient provisions aboard for the next voyage.

In the mechanical areas of the ship, they are reporting issues with the heating and ventilation for the crew cabins. There were also leaks in the engine room reported to be coming from the main engine and the generators.

The owners and operators of the vessel have been instructed to correct the deficiencies. Under the orders of the commander of the port of Naples and the regional maritime director, the coast guard reports that it will conduct a future inspection. Only when the issues have been corrected will they authorize the vessel to sail.

The vessel has also been ordered to pay a €4,000 administrative fee. They may also be charge additional fees related to the detention administration.

The Tanais Dream is reported to be carrying a load of cereal. At the end of last year, the ship drew attention when it arrived in Chattogram, Bangladesh carrying nearly 25,000 tons of rice, It was the first cargo of rice shipped between the countries.

Based on historical records, it appears the ship has had a spotty track record with previous inspections. While it appears to be the first detention order, deficiencies have been cited in some inspections going back more than a decade. Last year, Turkish authorities cited the ship for 16 deficiencies, including multiple issues with working conditions aboard the vessel as well as documentation issues.

The Italian Coast Guard highlighted the detention as the latest as it has increased its efforts. Since the beginning of the year, Guardia Costiera reports 37 control cases for foreign-flagged vessels.

Top photo by Alf van Beem (public domain)