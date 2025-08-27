Italian Coast Guard Detains Boxship for Not Ensuring it Meets Emissions Reg



Guardia Costeria is reporting that it has detained a smaller containership after it was unable to determine that the vessel was in compliance with emissions regulations. The Mediterranean became an Emission Control Area (ECA) this year, while the Italian authority reports that it has detained ten ships this year for failing to comply with international regulations.

The new situation arose in Genoa on August 21 when the Hansa Horneburg (23,644 dwt) arrived from the Italian port of Vado Ligure. The vessel, which is registered in Liberia and managed by Leonhardt & Blumberg of Germany, was built in China in 2007. It has a capacity for 1,732 TEU,

The Italian authority reports that it conducted an inspection of the vessel, and although it is equipped with valid certifications, it could not determine full compliance with the regulation relating to the containment of nitrogen oxide (NOx). The authority says that components of the electric generators did not display compliance identification, and it was unable to determine if they complied with the NOx technical code.

Guardia Costiera was unable to determine compliance with the emissions regulation (Guardia Costiera)

Guardia Costeria reports it undertook a comprehensive inspection from the bridge to the engine room as well as crew areas. It also conducted a safety drill aboard the vessel. The Italians said that since compliance could not be ensured, the vessel was being detained. This year and last, the vessel underwent inspections in the United States and Peru without incident.

The increased diligence comes as the Mediterranean ECA became official on May 1, 2025, the fifth ECA zone under the IMO’s regulations. The IMO highlighted that ships operating in the new ECA would be subject to strict mandatory measures to prevent, reduce, and control air pollution. The focus is on sulfur emissions and particulate matter. Ships operating in the Mediterranean must comply with stricter content limits than those set by the global standard (0.10 percent mass by mass (m/m) for sulfur, compared with 0.50 percent m/m allowed outside SOx ECAs).

AIS signals show that the Hansa Horneburg remains in Genoa as of August 27. The Italian authority says it will be detained until the deficiencies are addressed under the supervision of the flag administration and the class society. It will also be required to pass a follow-up Port State Control Inspection.