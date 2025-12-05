CMA CGM Set to Restore First Route Through Suez/Red Sea



French carrier CMA CGM is reportedly poised to become the first major carrier to restore service on one of its routes transiting the Red Sea and Suez Canal. While the industry expects the return, many have cautioned that it would be slow and only proceed as they felt assured of the safety of the crew and vessel.

“CMA CGM’s announcement of a full east-west loop via Suez is certainly a notable step in the right direction,” said Peter Sand, Chief Analyst at Xeneta. He, however, notes that “We are still some way from a large-scale return of container shipping to the Red Sea. We have seen carriers, particularly CMA CGM, testing the water recently by transiting the Suez Canal on a select few voyages, particularly backhaul legs to Asia when there is less cargo onboard.”

CMA CGM was one of the few carriers to maintain some services depending on escorts from the EUNAVFOR Operation Aspides as the vessels transited the Red Sea in the danger areas from the Houthis' attacks. Management had commented that it was difficult and encountered delays waiting for the escorts or convoys, but that it permitted them to maintain some services in the region.

The carrier this week said it would start in 2026, sending vessels on its INDAMEX route back through the Suez Canal. Xeneta notes that data from eeSea shows it will reduce the full loop transit time by two weeks, down to 77 days versus the longer route around the Cape of Good Hope.

The route selected is still one of the second tier, using vessels in the 6,000 to 10,000 TEU range. It runs between Sri Lanka and the west coast of India with a stop in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, before heading to the U.S. East Coast ports. It, however, is a weekly service with a total of 11 vessels deployed to the route.

CMA CGM has been further testing Suez Canal transit and the Red Sea in recent weeks with several larger vessels. The Suez Canal heralded the vessels and used them to highlight the opportunities for safe transits.

Xeneta notes that the return of the one CMA CGM route does not mean an imminent large-scale return. Its data shows the number of containerships making the Suez Canal transit in November 2025 at 120 versus 583 in October 2023, the last month before the Houthis’ attacks on shipping began.

“Carriers will be carrying out risk assessments, and the security situation remains fragile,” observes Sand. “The assessment will look at the Houthis’ ability, opportunity, and intent to attack ships. We know they have the ability, but carriers will want assurance over their intent, especially because the opportunity will increase as more ships begin sailing through the region.”

Both Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd have said they expect a slow return, saying it would be gradual once security seems to have been restored. Complicating any moves to return could be a situation today, December 5, where a bulker reported shooting at skiffs that approached it near the Bab al-Mandeb in the Red Sea. Speculation is that it was not the Houthis, but it raised fresh concerns for the region.

Insurance will be another major factor in the timing of the return. Zim told investors that a resumption could not come until insurance companies accepted it, making coverage available at reasonable rates.

