Shadow Tanker Mystery Continues as Crew Waits for New Tow off Bulgaria



Bulgarian authorities are still trying to understand the situation with the fire-damaged tanker Kairos, which washed up on their shores on Friday, December 5, during a storm in the Black Sea. The vessel was heavily damaged by an attack a week ago by the Ukrainians while it was underway near Turkey, and now it is on the Bulgarian shores with a skeleton crew aboard.

Contact has been established with the 10 people aboard the vessel, and after initially requesting an evacuation on Friday, they are now saying they will remain aboard the vessel and wait for a tow. The Bulgarian authorities report they attempted to question the crew but were told the captain and other senior officers had left the ship. The crew aboard says they are safe and have at least three days of food and water.

An attempt to reach the ship on Saturday, December 6, with a launch from the border police was unsuccessful due to the high winds and rough seas, which also hampered the operations on Friday. Reports indicate the winds are over 29 knots (33.5 mph) and seas are at least three to five feet. Once the winds subside, the Bulgarian Border Police plan to board the tanker, likely using a helicopter. They will also be able to ferry additional supplies to the crew with a helicopter.

After drifting in the storm, the tanker came to rest approximately 700 to 800 meters (less than 1,000 yards) offshore near Ahtopol in southern Bulgaria. The Bulgarian Ministry of Transport reports “the reasons for the ship’s entry into Bulgaria’s territorial waters are yet to be clarified.”

The Turkish authorities said last week that they were working with the vessel’s representatives to arrange for a tow after putting out the fires on the tanker. The fire had been started after an explosion from a drone attack for which Ukraine took credit. The Bulgarians report the ship’s condition as “smoky,” while pictures showing the accommodation block and bridge are likely heavily fire-damaged.

It is unclear when or how the tanker and its tow detached on Friday. Some reports are saying the tug towing the tanker released it on Friday morning, about six miles south of Bulgaria, and headed back to Turkey.

The Kairos has been sanctioned by the West for its involvement in the Russian oil trade and was reported bound for Russia when it was attacked. Equasis reports the flag as “unknown,” while some reports have said Gambia, which was believed to be a false flag. The Bulgarian authorities are saying the vessel reported being registered in Benin.

Bulgarian officials said they have not made contact with the vessel’s owners and were not notified before the vessel entered the country’s waters. The crew did not respond to the initial calls from the Bulgarian maritime authorities as the tanker began to drift toward shore. Someone identifying as a representative of the Chinese owners contacted the maritime control center on Saturday, but for now, the Bulgarians report the incident remains under investigation.

The crew aboard the Kairos (149,989 dwt) was able to release the starboard anchor on Friday afternoon, and the reports said the anchor is so far holding the 274-meter (899-foot) vessel. The authorities emphasized that there is no crude oil cargo aboard, reducing the environmental danger. They expect the tanker will be towed to “a safe place” within the next few days.

