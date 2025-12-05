Bulgaria Responds to Mystery as Sanctioned Tanker Drifts Toward Shore

The mystery around the sanctioned tanker Kairos (149,989 dwt) is continuing to grow as the vessel, which was attacked with a drone last week, is now reported drifting off Bulgaria. The Bulgarian authorities are seeking to assure the population that there is no immediate danger while they continue to monitor the vessel, which is now requesting an evacuation.

Kairos was the first of two tankers attacked by the Ukrainians off Turkey on November 28. The tanker, which is sanctioned by the West for its involvement in the Russian oil trade, was set on fire. Turkey reported it evacuated 25 crewmembers. At last report, Turkey said it was discussing towing operations with the vessel’s owners.

The ship, which was built in 2002, is reported to be owned by Chinese interests. It reports being registered in Gambia, but that is believed to be a false flag.

Kairos drifting off the Bulgarian shore (Facebook)

Midday on Friday, December 5, Bulgarian authorities observed a vessel entering their waters and tried to contact the ship, but received no response. They issued a warning to passing ships and were later able to confirm it was the tanker Kairos. In the early afternoon, they received a request from the 10 people aboard the ship for an evacuation. At that point, the ship was reported to be seven nautical miles from the Bulgarian coast and drifting.

The Bulgarian Maritime Administration was later advised that the crew had been able to drop the starboard anchor in an attempt to stop the tanker. They were working on releasing the port anchor as well. Residents were writing on social media that the ship was approximately 700 to 800 meters from shore and in danger of grounding.

The Bulgarian Navy dispatched a helicopter to survey the situation and is coordinating with the Border Police and maritime authorities. An emergency center has also been activated.

The sea is very rough with high waves and strong winds. The media reports are saying the crew aboard the tanker is in protective gear, but the authorities determined that it is too dangerous at night, with the current conditions, to attempt a rescue.

It is unclear what happened to get the tanker from just north of Turkey across the Black Sea to a position off Ahtopol in southern Bulgaria. Unconfirmed reports are that the tanker had started a tow on December 3, bound for Tuzla, Turkey, but then turned toward Bulgaria. It is unclear where the towing vessel is and how the two ships became separated.

Bulgaria’s Maritime Administration Agency says the tanker is under constant surveillance, and they have been in contact with the crew on board.

