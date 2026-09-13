Indonesian Ferry Capsizes South of Borneo, Leaving Up to 140 Missing

Authorities in Indonesia are searching for an estimated 130 people after a ferry capsized in the Java Sea.

At about 0200 on Sunday morning, the ferry Virgo Transport8 was under way from Surabaya to Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan, and was about 80 nautical miles south of its destination. Passengers described rough surface conditions during the transit. At about 0400 hours, Indonesian SAR agencies received a distress alert about the vessel's situation. First responders on scene found that it had capsized.

The majority of the 108 survivors were rescued by a Good Samaritan merchant vessel, the MV Haida. The ship arrived in Banjarmasin on Sunday evening to disembark 69 rescuees for medical evaluation. The tanker Mauhau IX and fishing vessel Cahaya Bahari also contributed.