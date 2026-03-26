Indian Navy is Quietly Guiding the Country’s Ships Through Strait of Hormuz

Indian government officials confirmed in media reports that the country continues to quietly guide its ships out of the Persian Gulf. The reports indicate that after contact with the Iranians to ensure safe passage, the government launched “Operation Urja Suraksha” to guide and protect critical shipping out of the region.

The IANS News Service detailed the operation with confidential information from government sources. According to the report, the operation is underway with the “highest degree of caution and minimal publicity” to ensure the safe evacuation of the Indian-flagged ships.

India’s Shipping Ministry had said there were 22 Indian-flagged vessels with over 600 seafarers in the western Persian Gulf. There were also three ships with an additional 76 Indian seafarers east of the Strait of Hormuz. According to the latest report, India identified 20 of the vessels as high-priority as they were carrying LNG, LPG, and crude oil.

More than five Indian warships have been dispatched, and they are leading the first element of the support operation. While none of the warships have entered the Strait of Hormuz, they remain above the Gulf of Oman near the terminus and are in constant communication with the merchant ships.

After securing permission from Iran for the ships to transit the Strait, the warships are providing guidance on the route. They are reported to be providing instruction as well as the procedures the ships should follow. This is considered to be critical as Iran is forcing the ships to take a different route from the Traffic Separation Scheme and closer to its coastline. Ships are being individually guided with precise instructions.

Once a ship clears the Strait of Hormuz, it is met by a series of destroyers and frigates. The support extends through the Gulf of Oman with additional warships and logistics in place.

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IANS reported that two additional vessels loaded with approximately 92,000 tons of LPG were due to reach Indian ports on March 25 and 26. This comes about 10 days after the first vessels, LPG carriers Shivalik and Nanda Devi, as well as crude oil tanker Jag Laadki, cleared the Gulf and reached Indian ports with badly needed cargoes.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, along with the Directorate of Naval Operations, are reported to be closely coordinating in the effort.

